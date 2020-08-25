Elkem Expands Availability of Upstream Silicones in North America

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Aug. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem Silicones, the world's second largest silicone siloxane producer, has expanded local availability of its upstream silicones to meet the growing North American market needs.

These upstream and basic silicones, including cyclosiloxanes D4 and D5, polydimethylsiloxane oils (PDMS), OH polymer silanol fluids and emulsions, now are available in six warehouses throughout North America with bulk storage in Pennsylvania, and through distribution.

Elkem Silicones manufactures these upstream and basic silicone materials across multiple facilities in Europe, Asia and the Americas, supplying customers, as well as Elkem's downstream manufacturing, around the globe.

"Now, with an established local warehouse infrastructure and distribution network, Elkem Silicones has the ability to service contracted customers in North America seamlessly," said Tom Stremlau, Core Products market manager, Elkem Silicones. "Customers can have the peace of mind that production raw materials are readily available with 7 days or less lead time and the service with a personal touch they've come to experience from Elkem Silicones."

For more information about securing supply of upstream basic silicones, call (866) 474-6342 or visit https://core-products.elkem-silicones.com/en/contact-us.

About Elkem Silicones

Elkem Silicones has more than 3,500 employees dedicated to providing silicone solutions with a personal touch that deliver your potential. Elkem Silicones, a division of Elkem, is one of the world's leading fully integrated silicone suppliers, operating 13 multi-functional manufacturing sites and 13 R&D centers around the globe. Based in Lyon, France, Elkem Silicones offers a full range of silicone technologies for diverse specialty markets including aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer goods, energy, healthcare, paper, personal care and textiles. www.silicones.elkem.com

About Elkem ASA

Founded in 1904, Elkem is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials with operations throughout the value chain from quartz to specialty silicones, as well as attractive market positions in specialty ferrosilicon alloys and carbon materials. Elkem is a publicly listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker code: ELK) and is headquartered in Oslo. The company has more than 6,700 employees with 31 production sites and an extensive network of sales offices worldwide. In 2019, Elkem had revenues of NOK 22.7 billion ($2.6 billion). To learn more, please visit www.elkem.com

Press Contact: Karen O'Keefe, [email protected]

609.658.5458

SOURCE Elkem Silicones

