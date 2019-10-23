Elkem Expands Implantable Silicone Offering Introducing New Heat Cured Rubber Product Line

MINNEAPOLIS, Oct. 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem announces it has expanded its long-term implantable silicone offering with the introduction of Silbione® Biomedical HCRA M500 series, a new high-performance heat cured rubber (HCR) product line that features high tear strength for demanding implant applications and fast, easy processing for improved productivity.

Designed for applications implanted in the body longer than 30 days, Silbione Biomedical HCRA M500 is ideal for extruding multi-lumen, co-extruded, braided, pump and thin wall tubing. End product examples may include ports, catheters, wound drains, stents, shunts for a broad range of implantable medical intervention solutions.

"Elkem Silicones is continuously investing in advanced materials to meet the growing market needs and help customers deliver the next generation of high-quality medical devices," said Michael Goglia, healthcare market manager for the Americas at Elkem Silicones. "Now, customers can have a high tear strength implantable HCR material that is easy to process and can improve productivity with faster line speeds."

Available in 20 to 80 Shore A (ShA) hardnesses, Silbione Biomedical HCRA M500 series is manufactured and packaged in certified and accredited ISO 8 and ISO 7 clean rooms in York, S.C. This implant grade series is supported by Master Files (MAFs) with the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH).

Elkem Silicones will showcase its full line of Silbione Biomedical long-term implantable silicone solutions at the Medical Design & Manufacturing Minneapolis conference, October 23 to 24 at booth 1230.

For more information, call (866) 474-6342 or visit https://silicones.elkem.com/EN/company/Lists/Event_company/Dispform.aspx?ID=189.

About Elkem Silicones

Elkem Silicones has more than 3,100 employees dedicated to providing silicone solutions with a personal touch that deliver your potential. Elkem Silicones, a division of Elkem ASA, is one of the world's leading fully integrated silicone suppliers, operating 9 multi-functional manufacturing sites and 11 R&D centers around the globe. Based in Lyon, France, Elkem Silicones offers a full range of silicone technologies for diverse specialty markets including aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer goods, energy, healthcare, paper, personal care and textiles. www.silicones.elkem.com

About Elkem ASA

Founded in 1904, Elkem is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials with operations throughout the value chain from quartz to specialty silicones, as well as attractive market positions in specialty ferrosilicon alloys and carbon materials. Elkem is a publicly listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange and is headquartered in Oslo. The company has 6,000 employees with 27 production sites and sales offices in a total of 28 countries worldwide. In 2018, Elkem had revenues of 25.9 billion NOK ($2.9 billion). To learn more, please visit www.elkem.com.

Press Contact: Karen O'Keefe, karen.okeefe@elkem.com

609.658.5458

SOURCE Elkem Silicones

Related Links

http://www.silicones.elkem.com

