Elkem introduces new biocompatible, electro conductive SILBIONE™ Liquid Silicone Rubber for advanced healthcare devices

YORK, S.C., Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem ASA (ticker: ELK), a global leader in advanced silicon-based materials, today unveiled SILBIONE™ LSR Select EC 70, a next-generation medical-grade liquid silicone rubber. Designed for wearable and diagnostic devices, the material combines high electrical conductivity, certified biocompatibility1, and enhanced process control, setting a new standard for precision healthcare applications.

Wearable device with embedded biosensor protected by silicones

"SILBIONE™ LSR Select EC 70 marks a major step forward in the development of conductive elastomeric components for medical devices," said Michael Goglia, Elkem's healthcare business manager. "After years of development and close collaboration with molding partners and OEMs, we're proud to offer a material that delivers the conductivity, elongation and biocompatibility properties the market demands—while running seamlessly on existing injection molding equipment."

With resistivity below 10 ohm-centimeters, this new material offers ideal conductivity for wearable devices, flexible electronics and advanced sensors. Its liquid injection moldable form enables intricate designs, while its durability and flexibility ensure long-term performance in demanding environments. The material also offers proven biocompatibility, having successfully passed ISO 10993-5 cytotoxicity and ISO 10993-10 skin sensitization tests, making it well suited for applications such as prosthetics, diagnostic tools, and next-generation flexible circuits.

Now commercially available, the innovation has been specifically engineered to be used with LSR Select™, Elkem's patented liquid silicone rubber technology designed for precision liquid injection molding. This unique system enables manufacturers to fine-tune cure kinetics directly in the mold, offering greater control, faster cycle times, and reduced waste — supporting competitiveness, performance and sustainability goals.

On 4 November 12:00PM EST, Elkem will host a dedicated webinar in partnership with the Medical Device Network, offering a deeper dive into the material's unique features and benefits. Registration is now open and can be completed online.

Connect to this online session and learn about SILBIONE™ LSR Select EC 70 with an engaging presentation performed by Elkem speakers: Mike Goglia, healthcare business manager and Danaya Pratchayanan, research & technology.

Elkem is one of the world's leading providers of advanced silicon-based materials shaping a better and more sustainable future. The company develops silicones, silicon products and carbon solutions by combining natural raw materials, renewable energy and human ingenuity. Elkem helps its customers create and improve essential innovations like electric mobility, digital communications, health and personal care as well as smarter and more sustainable cities. With a strong track record since 1904, its global team of more than 7,200 people has a joint commitment to stakeholders: Delivering your potential. In 2024, Elkem achieved an operating income of NOK 33 billion. Elkem has been awarded top score of A on Forests and Water Security, and B on Climate Change from CDP. Elkem is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange (ticker: ELK), where the company is also included in the ESG Index.

1 Biocompatible materials are those that do not produce a toxic or immunological response when in contact with the body, as defined by ISO 10993 standards.

