Elkem Launches First Tin-Free Implantable Silicone Adhesive

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., Oct. 29, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem Silicones announces a major advancement in medical silicones with the introduction of the first tin-free, one-part silicone adhesive, Silbione® Biomedical ADH1 M200, designed specifically for long-term implantable silicone market.

This new tin-free silicone adhesive cures faster than currently available silicone adhesives on the market, requiring no heat or humidity chamber for cure, resulting in easy processability and improved productivity.

Silbione® Biomedical ADH1 M200 is ideal for assembling medical devices that require high strength elastic adhesion to substrates such as silicone, thermoplastics, polyester, metal and polyurethane. Potential applications include pace makers, cochlear implants, neuromodulators and other medical devices requiring assembly.

"We work closely with our customers to really understand their unmet needs. This input drives the development of our next generation implantable materials to enable our customers to develop the next generation of medical device innovations," said Global Healthcare Market Manager Bob Waitt. "Now, customers have an implantable tin-free adhesive to assemble their devices with improved efficiency and yield."

Silbione® Biomedical ADH1 M200 is manufactured and packaged in certified and accredited ISO 8 and ISO 7 clean rooms in York, S.C., and is supported by a Master File (MAF) with the Center for Devices and Radiological Health (CDRH).

Elkem Silicones will showcase this new development, along with its full line of Silbione® Biomedical long-term implantable silicone solutions, at the upcoming MD&M Minneapolis show October 31 through November 1 at booth 2410.

For more information, call (866) 474-6342 or visit https://resources.silicones.elkem.com/silbionebiomedicaladh1m200.

About Elkem Silicones

Elkem Silicones has more than 3,100 employees dedicated to providing silicone solutions with a personal touch that deliver your potential. Elkem Silicones, a division of Elkem ASA, is one of the world's leading fully integrated silicone suppliers, operating 9 multi-functional manufacturing sites and 11 R&D centers around the globe. Based in Lyon, France, Elkem Silicones offers a full range of silicone technologies for diverse specialty markets including aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer goods, energy, healthcare, paper, personal care and textiles. www.silicones.elkem.com

About Elkem ASA

Elkem is one of the world's leading providers of silicones and silicon solutions and uniquely positioned in the market through full ownership of the value chain from quartz to specialty silicones. Elkem also has strong positions in specialty foundry alloys and carbon materials. Headquartered in Oslo, Elkem has annual revenues of 21 billion NOK ($2.6 billion), employs 6,000 people and operates 27 production sites around the globe. The company has an extensive sales and R&D network to deliver innovative technologies and market-based solutions that contribute to a sustainable future. www.elkem.com

Press Contact : Karen O'Keefe karen.okeefe@elkem.com 609.658.5458

SOURCE Elkem Silicones

Related Links

http://www.silicones.elkem.com

