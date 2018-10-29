Elkem Presents Innovative Low Temperature Molding Solution At Silicone Elastomers World Summit

MILAN, Nov. 26, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem Silicones will showcase its breakthrough low temperature curing liquid silicone rubber (LSR) solution at the upcoming Silicone Elastomers World Summit in Milan, November 27 and 28. Ted Johnson, senior staff chemist for Elkem Silicones, will present the flexibility the company's innovative LSR SELECT™ brings to achieve low temperature cure with improved cycle times.

Advancing LSR Technology

LSR SELECT™ is a patented, advanced system of LSR materials and dosing capabilities that offers users the capability to cure at temperatures as low as 80°C with improved productivity over other solutions available on the market. The low temperature cure feature of LSR SELECT™ expands the range of silicone rubber molding applications to include plastics, electronics and other temperature sensitive substrates.

"This is a real breakthrough in LSR molding that enables our customers to have more flexibility to truly differentiate themselves in the marketplace in terms of productivity, precision performance and molding capabilities," said Mehdi Abbadi, global business director of elastomers for Elkem Silicones. "We've unlocked the potential of LSR, taking the technology to an exciting new level that opens new opportunities for our customers."

For more information, visit with Elkem Silicones at the Sheraton Milan Malpensa Airport November 27-28 or call +1 (866) 474-6342.

About Elkem Silicones

Elkem Silicones has more than 3,100 employees dedicated to providing silicone solutions with a personal touch that deliver your potential. Elkem Silicones, a division of Elkem ASA, is one of the world's leading fully integrated silicone suppliers, operating 9 multi-functional manufacturing sites and 11 R&D centers around the globe. Based in Lyon, France, Elkem Silicones offers a full range of silicone technologies for diverse specialty markets including aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer goods, energy, healthcare, paper, personal care and textiles. www.silicones.elkem.com

About Elkem ASA

Elkem is one of the world's leading providers of silicones and silicon solutions and uniquely positioned in the market through full ownership of the value chain from quartz to specialty silicones. Elkem also has strong positions in specialty foundry alloys and carbon materials. Headquartered in Oslo, Elkem has annual revenues of 21 billion NOK ($2.6 billion), employs 6,000 people and operates 27 production sites around the globe. The company has an extensive sales and R&D network to deliver innovative technologies and market-based solutions that contribute to a sustainable future. www.elkem.com

Press Contact : Karen O'Keefe

karen.okeefe@elkem.com +1 609.658.5458

SOURCE Elkem Silicones

Related Links

http://www.silicones.elkem.com

