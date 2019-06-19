Elkem Silicones to Launch New Silicone Gel at Sensors Expo 2019

EAST BRUNSWICK, N.J., June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem Silicones will expand its BLUESIL™ electronic silicone adhesive (ESA) product line with the launch of its new silicone gel, BLUESIL™ ESA 6009, at the Sensors Expo 2019 tradeshow from June 25 to 27 at the McEnery Convention Center booth #1234 in San Jose, Calif.

"With electronics getting smaller, more complex and more powerful than ever, manufacturers are increasingly depending on their sensors and sensitive components to deliver reliability and functionality to their customers," said Jeff Moser, sealing and bonding market manager at Elkem Silicones. "BLUESIL™ ESA 6009 offers great protection in a low-viscosity, quick-curing solution that is ideal for fast, high-volume potting of these complex electronic modules, as well as encapsulation of electronic components, dampening systems, sensor protection and waterproofing devices."

BLUESIL™ ESA 6009 is a tacky, two-component silicone gel with a coloration feature that enhances visual quality control. Its blue part A and pink part B form a light purple color once the product is mixed properly, allowing the manufacturer to easily ensure full blending has occurred.

BLUESIL™ ESA 6009 cures at room temperature and helps increase process efficiency in manufacturing. It is delivered as a two-part, low-viscosity liquid component which, once mixed, has a 15-minute room temperature pot life. This permits fast, flexible and efficient processing of parts without the excessive energy required of traditional heat-curing gels.

BLUESIL™ ESA 6009 exhibits a high level of tack, allowing it to adhere tightly to the sides of enclosures and provide seamless protection of electronic parts against chemical and environmental conditions, including UV resistance degradation. It is also certified to UL 94HB flammability standard, ensuring product safety and compliance with all local and federal safety and environmental regulations.

Along with BLUESIL™ ESA 6009, Elkem Silicones will feature potted junction boxes of BLUESIL™ ESA 7242 and 7244 from its full BLUESIL™ ESA product line at booth #1234. A team of Elkem Silicones experts will be present and ready to discuss silicone solutions for your specific needs and applications.

For more information, call (866) 474-6342 or visit https://resources.silicones.elkem.com/elkem-silicones-sensors-expo-2019.

About Elkem Silicones

Elkem Silicones has more than 3,100 employees dedicated to providing silicone solutions with a personal touch that deliver your potential. Elkem Silicones, a division of Elkem ASA, is one of the world's leading fully integrated silicone suppliers, operating 9 multi-functional manufacturing sites and 11 R&D centers around the globe. Based in Lyon, France, Elkem Silicones offers a full range of silicone technologies for diverse specialty markets including aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer goods, energy, healthcare, paper, personal care and textiles. www.silicones.elkem.com

About Elkem ASA

Founded in 1904, Elkem is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials with operations throughout the value chain from quartz to specialty silicones, as well as attractive market positions in specialty ferrosilicon alloys and carbon materials. Elkem is a publicly listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange and is headquartered in Oslo. The company has 6,000 employees with 27 production sites and sales offices in a total of 28 countries worldwide. In 2018, Elkem had revenues of 25.9 billion NOK ($2.9 billion). To learn more, please visit www.elkem.com.

