Elkem to launch a new generation of silicone solutions for Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing at Formnext 2024 in Frankfurt.

LYON, France, Oct. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkem, a global leader in advanced material solutions, is proud to announce its groundbreaking latest product innovation, enlarging its portfolio of silicone solutions of the AMSil™ and AMSil™ Silbione™ ranges for Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing, at the upcoming Formnext show in Frankfurt Germany from November 19th to 22nd 2024.

After having already successfully launched the AMSil™ & AMSil Silbione™ brand and being acknowledged for this disruptive silicone solutions as a winner in the 2021 R&D 100 award, Elkem is continuing its material innovation campaign in Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing.

In addition to the existing AMSil™ 20501/AMSil Silbione™ 24501 and AMSil™ 20502 (special for food grade) range, Elkem has developed the new AMSil™ 20503 & AMSil Silbione™ 24503 range. Besides a longer shelf life for easier handling these new formulations are laying the base and open perspectives for an enlarged use in restricted and unrestricted medical application in the future. The new developments are available with Shore A hardness from ShA 10 to ShA 70 with all well-known properties of 100% silicones for LDM (Liquid Deposit Molding) based systems.

Elkem will also launch a new reference AMSil™ 92102 in the support material series. This paste like water soluble material has improved printability and surface aspects and is suitable for use in common with the AMSil™ and AMSil Silbione™ range allowing to taking advantage of features and structures associated with the freedom of design approach inherent to Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing.

These latest developments show the commitment from Elkem to Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing and its potential of being part of a more sustainable economy in the future. Scaling Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing to industrial levels through Digital Manufacturing will create innovative, profitable, and sustainable solutions, reducing waste, transportation, and storage costs, thereby lowering the carbon footprint of end-products.

For more information, visit Elkem's website Additive manufacturing - 3D printing - Silicones | Elkem.com or connect with global leaders and be part of the conversation sharing your experiences and requirements for the latest technological advances with Elkem's experts driving the Additive Manufacturing/3D Printing sector forward booth # booth F 91 in hall 12.1 on next FORMNEXT.

For further information please contact:

Eileen Jiang

[email protected]

For further information please contact:

[email protected]

