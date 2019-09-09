Elkem's Silicone Foams and Adhesives Offer Reliable Battery Performance and Protection

Bluesil™ silicone foams are low-density, versatile foams that can be used for battery pack protection against thermal runaway in electric vehicle applications in addition to form-in-place gasketing around battery packs. Bluesil™ RT Foam 3250 has been proven ideal for safety and reliability of performance in battery and power pack protection, with more than 300,000 electric vehicles utilizing this technology on the road today.

The key advantages of silicone foams include lightweight density, flexible cure chemistries, thermal management, and protection against harsh chemical environments. These materials are formulated through a customized process that identifies the ideal cure time for specific applications and customer needs to reduce manufacturing time on the line and increase productivity.

In addition to its foams, Elkem Silicones will promote its Bluesil™ ESA product line which extends from potting silicones for ruggedization of electronic devices and PCB coatings. The Bluesil™ ESA 7246 will be highlighted as a clear, two-component liquid silicone that cures with heat or at room temperature and is ideal for potting and waterproofing of electronics, including battery and power packs.

"Bluesil™ ESA 7246 provides durable and reliable protection against even the most severe conditions," said Jackie Nguyen, business development manager at Elkem Silicones Americas. "It has proven to effectively protect devices that were fully submerged in ocean waters for three to six months during testing."

To learn more about how Bluesil™ silicone foams and ESA products can deliver solutions for your application, visit the Elkem Silicones technical experts at booth 2536, call (866) 474-6342 or visit www.silicones.elkem.com.

About Elkem Silicones

Elkem Silicones has more than 3,100 employees dedicated to providing silicone solutions with a personal touch that deliver your potential. Elkem Silicones, a division of Elkem ASA, is one of the world's leading fully integrated silicone suppliers, operating 9 multi-functional manufacturing sites and 11 R&D centers around the globe. Based in Lyon, France, Elkem Silicones offers a full range of silicone technologies for diverse specialty markets including aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer goods, energy, healthcare, paper, personal care and textiles. www.silicones.elkem.com

About Elkem ASA

Founded in 1904, Elkem is one of the world's leading suppliers of silicon-based advanced materials with operations throughout the value chain from quartz to specialty silicones, as well as attractive market positions in specialty ferrosilicon alloys and carbon materials. Elkem is a publicly listed company on the Oslo Stock Exchange and is headquartered in Oslo. The company has 6,000 employees with 27 production sites and sales offices in a total of 28 countries worldwide. In 2018, Elkem had revenues of 25.9 billion NOK ($2.9 billion). To learn more, please visit www.elkem.com.

Press Contact : Karen O'Keefe, karen.okeefe@elkem.com

609.658.5458

SOURCE Elkem Silicones

Related Links

http://www.silicones.elkem.com

