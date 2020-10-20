Elkhorn Capital Partners Acquires Quail Plaza Apartments

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oct. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkhorn Capital Partners expanded its commitment to Oklahoma City with the acquisition of Quail Plaza Apartments.

Elkhorn, a Dallas-based real estate private equity firm, specializes in distressed-situation multifamily acquisitions. The firm began executing its strategic investment plan for Quail Plaza immediately upon acquisition, resulting in a twelve percent occupancy increase in the first month post acquisition. Even during COVID-19, the firm continues its pattern of success with renovating properties and improving quality of life for tenants.

Elkhorn has a track record of purchasing multifamily properties in distressed situations and revitalizing both the properties and communities that live there, creating a positive social impact on the area. Quail Plaza is in an exceptional location, which will be a strong addition to an already-robust portfolio.

Bruce Fraser, Managing Director at Elkhorn Capital Partners, states: "Quail Plaza is a great acquisition for Elkhorn. We are confident in our capability to apply our operational and management expertise to grow this asset into a thriving community. We are pleased that Elkhorn was able to step-in when the pre-COVID 19 contract fell-out due to investment environment concerns."

Elkhorn Capital Partners oversees a group of limited partnerships focused on asset-backed investments, concentrating exclusively on multifamily real estate in economically insulated sub-markets within a multi-state region. Elkhorn's principal has been a trusted fiduciary for over two decades. Elkhorn currently controls over 1,500 units in Oklahoma City and is actively looking to continue its rapid growth over the next few years.

Matthew Hock

Phone: (214) 922-9200 ext. 203

Email: [email protected]

