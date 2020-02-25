Elkins Kalt Expands Bankruptcy Group With Leading USC Bankruptcy Law Professor and Former Dean Robert K. Rasmussen

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Elkins Kalt Weintraub Reuben Gartside LLP is pleased to announce that Robert K. Rasmussen has joined the firm as of-counsel in its Bankruptcy and Restructuring group.

One of the country's leading experts on bankruptcy law and corporate reorganizations, Rasmussen is a professor at the USC Gould School of Law and holds the J. Thomas McCarthy Trustee Chair in Law and Political Science. At Elkins Kalt, Rasmussen will advise clients in the areas of bankruptcy, commercial, secured transactions and corporate reorganization law.

Elkins Kalt Weintraub Reuben Gartside LLP

"We are thrilled to welcome Bob to Elkins Kalt," said Jeffrey Reuben, one of the firm's founding partners. "Bob is one of the foremost experts in bankruptcy law, and his depth of expertise and experience will be invaluable in helping our clients navigate the complex bankruptcy and corporate restructuring landscape. Bob is well-known and highly respected in the bankruptcy and academic fields, and he is a tremendous addition to our firm."

"I'm delighted to join the Elkins Kalt team," said Rasmussen. "I look forward to contributing to the firm's growing bankruptcy and corporate reorganization practice."

Rasmussen joined the USC Gould School of Law in 2007, serving as dean from 2007 to 2015. He previously taught at Vanderbilt Law School, and has been a visiting professor at the University of Chicago and University of Michigan law schools. Prior to teaching, Rasmussen clerked for the Honorable John C. Godbold, chief judge of the United States Court of Appeals for the 11th Circuit, and worked in the Civil Division Appellate Staff at the U.S. Department of Justice, handling litigation in the U.S. Courts of Appeals and the Supreme Court.

A widely-cited author and legal scholar, Rasmussen's work has been published in some of the country's leading law journals, including the Supreme Court Review, the University of Pennsylvania Law Review, the Stanford Law Review, and the Yale Law Journal, and his legal writings have played a role in shaping the jurisprudence of his field.

Rasmussen received his J.D., cum laude, from the University of Chicago Law School, where he was elected to the Order of the Coif, and was the comment editor of the University of Chicago Law Review. He received his BA, magna cum laude, from Loyola University of Chicago.

ELKINS KALT WEINTRAUB REUBEN GARTSIDE LLP is a full-service law firm with a focus on exceptional client results. Our expertise includes Real Estate and Finance, Land Use and Environmental, Tax, Estate Planning, Bankruptcy and Restructuring, Corporate, Securities, Hospitality and Leisure, Investment Advisor/Broker-Dealer, Litigation, Employment and Labor, and Family Law.

Media Contact: Vivian Cha

Email: vcha@elkinskalt.com

