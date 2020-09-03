Elko Band to use Newe Cannabis Profits to Enhance Health, Education, Safety, Community Wellness

ELKO, Nev., Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After just four months operating Newe Cannabis, the Elko Band Colony of the Te-Moak Tribe of Western Shoshone is reinvesting its profits to improve the quality of life for not just its tribal citizens, but is also providing financial savings for Elko County.

"We wish to be good neighbors to the City of Elko and to do our part in building a prosperous community with our Tribal business, Newe Cannabis," said Davis Gonzales, Chairman of the Elko Band Council. "We plan to use our profits to provide critical resources and enhance the health, safety and quality of life for all."

Opened on April 18 during the COVID-19 global health crisis, Newe Cannabis has identified seven key initiatives to share its prosperity including:

Purchasing, distributing food for Tribal elders

Purchasing, distributing personal protection equipment for all Tribal citizens

Hiring an additional Tribal law enforcement officer

Creating 17, $5,000 college scholarships for Elko Band Colony students

college scholarships for Elko Band Colony students Buying computers for all Elko Band Colony students

Purchasing internet access via hot spots for all 350 homes located on the Elko Band Council Tribal lands

for all 350 homes located on the Elko Band Council Tribal lands Burial Requests – assisting with costs associated with burial of tribal members

As the Elko County School Board recently voted unanimously to implement only distance learning to help guard against the spread of the coronavirus, federal funding or the Governor's Emergency Education Relief (GEER) Fund are being utilized throughout the state to purchase wi-fi hotspots for students who need access, especially in underserved communities. Many school districts are also purchasing this year's most crucial back-to-school supplies: a laptop and access to Wi-Fi. With school pushed back until Sept. 8, the Elko Band Council will purchase these necessities for its students.

"As a parent of four school aged children on the Elko Band Colony in Elko County, I am extremely grateful that my tribe has reinvested in its people. Broadband access and laptops are something I couldn't have done on my own," said Kaylani Stevens, Elko Band tribal resident. Stevens also intends on applying for a scholarship to continue her education at Great Basin College. Stevens said that recently her cousin tragically lost new born twin daughters, and the Newe Cannabis Commission was able to assist with the burial expenses, which would have been overwhelming for her family during an already difficult time. According to Gonzales, the current business plan is much different than what he and his fellow Tribal leaders envisioned when they began planning to open the dispensary back in 2019.

"We have had to adapt to the COVID-19 shutdown and adjust our business model," Gonzales said. "We have implemented extensive safety measures, including closing all in-store sales and services, with an expanded drive through window that ensures that our carryout customers get timely, attentive service."

Gonzales said that because of the Tribe's recent economic success, which includes job creation and saving tax dollars for the school district and the Elko Police Department, he believes the Elko Band Colony's newest business venture is an asset to the entire community.

Medical marijuana was legalized in Nevada in 2000 by a ballot initiative, then recreational cannabis became legal in 2017, also after a public vote in 2016. In January, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak signed an agreement with the Elko Band Council that detailed the Tribe's right to work with other state licensed cannabis businesses. As a result, Newe Cannabis operates with strict security laws to ensure the safe and compliant business operations for not only its 40 employees, but for its customers, too.

"Our leadership is pleased with the success of our dispensary by which we are funding new programs, especially now due to federal funding cuts and setbacks from the uncertainty of the pandemic," said Thalia Marin, an Elko Tribal Council member. "We take pride in our healthcare and educational initiatives for our people."

Media Contact:

John Oceguera

[email protected]

702.688.0177

SOURCE Elko Band Colony