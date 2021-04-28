Elks Name $50,000 Most Valuable Student Scholarship Winners

Scholars from California to Connecticut tuned in for a weekend full of virtual programming. Through the power of technology, the scholars were able to connect with each other and learn more about the Elks.



"It's been an incredible experience to see so many like-minded people from such interesting and diverse backgrounds," reflects Caleb Matthews of Oregon. "Everyone here has such an interesting, different and important story. Understanding the breadth of humanity is something I'm really going to take with me."

The top winners of a $50,000 MVS scholarship are Jacob Lockman, sponsored by Mount Adams (White Salmon), Wash., Lodge No. 1868, and Gellila Asmamaw, sponsored by Lancaster, Pa., Lodge No. 134.

Through the Most Valuable Student scholarship program, high school seniors can apply for a college scholarship of up to $50,000. To see a full list of the Top 20 MVS finalists and to learn more about the Elks National Foundation's scholarships, visit elks.org/scholars, follow us on Instagram @ElksScholars, and like us on Facebook @ElksNationalFoundation.

Contact: Elks National Foundation

Collen Conrad | Manager, Scholarship Programs

2750 N. Lakeview Ave. | Chicago, IL 60614-2256

773/755-4732 | [email protected]

Helping Elks Build Stronger Communities

With nearly 800,000 members in more than 1,850 Lodges nationwide, Elks are providing charitable services that help build stronger communities across the United States. The Elks National Foundation, the charitable arm of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, helps Elks build stronger communities through programs that support youth, serve veterans, and meet needs in areas where Elks live and work. To learn more, visit elks.org/enf.

