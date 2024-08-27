Elks Scholarship Equips Next Generation of Changemakers

CHICAGO, Aug. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elks National Foundation is proud to announce the start of the 2025 Elks Most Valuable Student scholarship contest. The MVS scholarship is available to high school seniors who are United States citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. The judging criteria is based on academics, leadership, service, and financial need.

The online application must be submitted by the November 12, 2024, deadline. The 500 national winners will be announced in April 2025. The top 20 national finalists will participate in a Leadership Weekend in Chicago and receive $30,000 scholarships. The remaining 480 runners-up will receive $4,000 scholarships.

This year, the Elks National Foundation is investing $5 million in college scholarships. MVS scholars—all of whom demonstrate outstanding leadership skills and a commitment to service—are graduating from college at a rate of 90 percent, nearly 30 percent higher than the national average.

Since 1931, the Elks National Foundation has awarded life-changing scholarships to thousands of students like Rohil Agarwal, a 2024 top winner. Agarwal's scholarship will help him attend the University of California, Berkeley.

"The Most Valuable Student scholarship provides the financial support to pursue a college education, and the Leadership Weekend helped me meet like-minded students," says Agarwal. "This scholarship isn't just financial aid: It's the key to turning my ideas into reality."

Applications for the 2025 contest are available on the Elks National Foundation's website. For complete Most Valuable Student scholarship contest details, including the application, visit enf.elks.org/MVS.

Contact: Elks National Foundation

Abbey Knupp | Communications Manager

2750 N. Lakeview Ave. | Chicago, IL 60614-2256 773/755-4864 | [email protected]

Helping Elks Build Stronger Communities

With more than 750,000 members and 1,800 Lodges nationwide, Elks are providing charitable services that help build stronger communities across the United States. The Elks National Foundation, the charitable arm of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, helps Elks build stronger communities through programs that support youth, serve veterans, and meet needs in areas where Elks live and work. To learn more, visit elks.org/enf.

