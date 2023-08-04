Elks Scholarship Helps Students Pursue Their Goals

News provided by

Elks National Foundation

04 Aug, 2023, 12:59 ET

CHICAGO, Aug. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Elks National Foundation is proud to announce the start of the 2024 Elks Most Valuable Student scholarship contest. The MVS scholarship is available to high school seniors who are United States citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. The judging criteria is based on academics, leadership, service, and financial need.

Continue Reading
Step into your future. The Elks Most Valuable Student scholarship provides 500 scholarships totaling $2.52 million for high school seniors. Applications due November 13.
Step into your future. The Elks Most Valuable Student scholarship provides 500 scholarships totaling $2.52 million for high school seniors. Applications due November 13.

The application is completed online and must be submitted by the November 13, 2023, deadline. The 500 national winners will be announced in April 2024. The top 20 national finalists will participate in the Leadership Weekend in Chicago and receive $30,000 scholarships. The remaining 480 runners-up will receive $4,000 scholarships.

This year, the Elks National Foundation is investing more than $4 million in college scholarships. MVS scholars—all of whom demonstrate outstanding leadership skills and a commitment to service—are graduating from college at a rate of 90 percent, 30 percent higher than the national average.

Since 1931, the Elks National Foundation has awarded life-changing scholarships to thousands of students like William Jones, a 2023 top winner. Jones' scholarship will help him attend Texas A&M University to study agricultural engineering.

"My ultimate career goal encompasses working as an agricultural problem solver through mechanical development and usage education," says Jones. "This goal centers around creating or improving efficient machines to feed today's world as well as the world of my children, their kids, and the generations beyond."

Applications for the 2024 contest are available on the Elks National Foundation's website. For complete Most Valuable Student scholarship contest details, including the application, visit enf.elks.org/MVS.

Contact: Elks National Foundation
Abbey Knupp | Communications Manager
2750 N. Lakeview Ave. | Chicago, IL 60614-2256
773/755-4864 | [email protected]

Helping Elks Build Stronger Communities

With more than 750,000 members and 1,800 Lodges nationwide, Elks are providing charitable services that help build stronger communities across the United States. The Elks National Foundation, the charitable arm of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, helps Elks build stronger communities through programs that support youth, serve veterans, and meet needs in areas where Elks live and work. To learn more, visit elks.org/enf.

SOURCE Elks National Foundation

Also from this source

Elks Hoop Shoot Finals Crowns Six Champions

Elks Name $50,000 Most Valuable Student Scholarship Winners

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.