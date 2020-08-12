Ella Paradis Debuts on the 2020 Inc. 5000 List at No. 440, Boasting Three-Year Revenue Growth of 183%

MIAMI, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. Magazine revealed Ella Paradis, premiere sexual health & wellness retailer, ranks No. 440 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies, including Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, and Patagonia. The fact Ella Paradis secured a spot in not only the top 5000, but also the top 500 their first year being featured, makes this news even more illustrious.

"Over the past two years we have seen some tremendous growth and transformation within our company," explained CEO of Ella Paradis, Tino Dietrich. "We are honored to be on this list of prestigious companies, and it is a true testament of our dedicated team and loyal customer base, which made this possible."

Not only have the companies on the 2020 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but the list as a whole shows staggering growth compared with prior lists as well. The 2020 Inc. 5000 achieved an incredible three-year average growth of over 500 percent, and a median rate of 165 percent. The Inc. 5000's aggregate revenue was $209 billion in 2019, accounting for over 1 million jobs over the past three years.

For Ella Paradis, it is not hard to see how they achieved this honorable award. With 183% growth, serving over 10,000 customers every month, the industry has witnessed Ella Paradis' rapid expansion. With 150,000 transactions under their belt, and fulfillment centers in four states, Ella Paradis is proud to have over 100,000 satisfied customers returning to their site for products to enhance their sexual wellbeing.

"The companies on this year's Inc. 5000 come from nearly every realm of business," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "From health and software to media and hospitality, the 2020 list proves that no matter the sector, incredible growth is based on the foundations of tenacity and opportunism."

Ella Paradis' recognition and feature on this prestigious list shows the mainstream media's newfound openness to sexual health & wellness. This also illustrates how today's market is increasingly focused & aware of their wellbeing now more than ever.

About Ella Paradis:

Ella Paradis, one of the fastest growing wellness eCommerce companies in the US, offers tailored solutions and high-quality products for the sexually active adult. By breaking down barriers and disrupting outdated taboos regarding self-pleasure and self-care, Ella Paradis provides modern and approachable intimate care products for every price point. Boasting an inclusive atmosphere, Ella Paradis believes everyone deserves pleasure and fulfilling intimate relationships with both themselves and their partners. Studies show sexual wellness directly affects overall emotional and mental wellbeing, leading to a happier life. Ella Paradis' mission is to leave breadcrumbs of happiness for all who shop with them. Headquartered in Miami, Florida, Ella Paradis' multiple fulfillment centers across the US provide seamless shopping experiences nationwide.

