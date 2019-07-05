Ella Paradis Invites Everyone to Celebrate Their Sexual Independence with Launch of "Better Love" Brand of Quality Intimate Lifestyle Products

MIAMI, July 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- This Independence Day, Ella Paradis wants everyone to celebrate life, liberty and the pursuit of sexual happiness with its newly launched line of intimate products, Better Love.

Available exclusively at EllaParadis.com, the full product line is designed to be intuitive, pleasurable and body-safe, and caters to every personal preference at a revolutionary price point for the quality. The Better Love product line includes popular adult toys like rabbit and bullet vibrators as well as massage wands, prostate massagers, and anal toys.



Ella Paradis founders created the Better Love brand because they believe that no one should be held back from exploring and embracing sexual wellbeing because of budget.

Better Love is breaking barriers by offering high quality at more affordable prices, and an ecommerce experience that is inviting, educational, and discreet without judgment or shame. The product line is thoughtfully curated to help people of all genders, relationship styles and interests improve their quality of life.

"Sexuality, intimacy and pleasure are major components of overall wellness and deserve to be part of those conversations rather than taboos," said Tino Dietrich, CEO and co-founder of Ella Paradis. "The Better Love brand is about bringing those concepts into the mainstream, and making intimate products accessible for anyone and everyone to have a happy and healthy sex life, without sacrificing quality for price."

Better Love currently offers a range of more than 50 products for everyone from the beginner to the more experienced, and has exciting plans to expand with more colors and variations on existing products, as well as new products and categories based on customer demand.

About Ella Paradis

Ella Paradis is on a mission to bring pleasure to everyone with premium, quality service and products. At Ella Paradis ®, we want to empower you to take control of your sex lives by making sexual wellness available and affordable for all. We are working to empower men and women to embrace their sexuality, without feeling shamed or degraded. Ella Paradis is making the experience of pleasure affordable and accessible for everyone, while simultaneously breaking with the stigma that surrounds your sexuality.

