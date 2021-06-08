Ellavoz Impact Capital Announces David Kaye to Their Advisory Board

BELMAR, N.J., June 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellavoz Impact Capital has named David Kaye to their Advisory Board. "I'm looking forward to joining the Ellavoz team and am excited to be a part of the Ellavoz commitment to community development," said Mr. Kaye.

Ellavoz

David Kaye is currently a senior executive of BioFortis, LLC., a Q2 Solutions software company that addresses challenges in today's data-driven environments. He has been with the company since 2012. Biofortis now serves top 10 pharma companies, Fortune 500 companies, major government organizations and research organizations. Among Mr. Kaye's areas of specialty include; management of legal affairs, business development, corporate finance, due diligence, fund management, and private equity & venture capital investing. Mr. Kaye received both his B.B.A. in Finance and his J.D. in Law at George Washington University.

Robert Hutchins, CEO and President of Ellavoz Impact Capital, said, "Mr. Kaye brings private equity, venture capital and Angel investor due diligence skill sets, which will increase our Ellavoz Impact Angel Network deal flow. I worked with Dave at BioFortis and he is a great asset for our team."

About Ellavoz Impact Capital

Ellavoz Impact Capital, in partnership with New Jersey Community Capital, is the management company for the 3 Ellavoz Shared Values Opportunity Funds, Ellavoz Neighborhood Homes Fund and the Ellavoz Impact Angel Network. The Angel Network represents high net worth individuals, family offices, and businesses that believe innovative investing in underserved communities will result in positive financial and social impact returns.

