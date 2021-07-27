Ellavoz Impact Capital Announces Edward Dimon, Esq., to Their Advisory Board

BELMAR, N.J., July 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellavoz Impact Capital today named Edward Dimon, Esq., to their Advisory Board. "I'm excited to join up and provide Advisory services together with the Ellavoz team. Our mission is aligned, with an eye toward achieving measurable impact for community development while also growing the Ellavoz 'Shared Values' asset class for individual investors," said Mr. Dimon.

Edward Dimon is a managing partner at Carluccio, Leone, Dimon, Doyle & Saks, LLC.

At his firm, Mr. Dimon oversees that the legal team advice is grounded upon research, pragmatism and cost-effective resolution. His wealth of experience includes serving as First Assistant Prosecutor in Ocean County, New Jersey and Investment Banking at J.P. Morgan, Chase Manhattan Bank and Kidder Peabody. Mr. Dimon's areas of expertise in law include Business Sales and Acquisitions as well as complex securities transactions.

Mr. Dimon received his undergraduate degree from Holy Cross and his law degree from Boston College. He was admitted to the New Jersey and Massachusetts Bar in 1971.

Robert Hutchins, CEO and President of Ellavoz Impact Capital said, "With the addition of Mr. Dimon to our team, we can provide expert advisory services to sellers of businesses who wish to avail themselves of Opportunity Zone tax benefits. Ed is a much-respected member of the community, and we look forward to his counsel as we grow New Jersey's Community Opportunity Fund."

About Ellavoz Impact Capital

Ellavoz Impact Capital, in partnership with New Jersey Community Capital, is the management company for the 3 Ellavoz Shared Values Opportunity Funds, the Ellavoz Neighborhood Homes Fund and the Ellavoz Impact Angel Network. The Angel Network represents high net worth individuals, family offices, and businesses that believe innovative investing in underserved communities will result in positive financial and social impact returns.

