Ellavoz Impact Capital Announces Scott Meyer to Their Advisory Board

BELMAR, N.J., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellavoz Impact Capital today named Clifford 'Scott' Meyer to their Advisory Board. "I'm looking forward to joining the team at Ellavoz Impact Capital," Mr. Meyer said, adding "This company is fully committed to community development, which is something I'm excited to be a part of."

Clifford Scott Meyer is a partner in Montgomery McCracken's Business Law and Taxation Department. His diverse practice includes financial and tax Monte Carlo modeling of sophisticated transactions, domestic asset protection, tax reformation of instruments and transactions, closely held business succession planning, technical support for planned giving departments of major institutions, and individual tax planning. Mr. Meyer has represented many UHNW families in estate and gift tax matters throughout his career and has been published extensively on sophisticated planning strategies for tax minimization. He frequently advises clients on Opportunity Fund transactions and structure and is now available to consult with the Ellavoz team and investors. Mr. Meyer is a graduate of University of Pennsylvania Law School.

Ellavoz Impact Capital CEO and President Robert Hutchins said, "Ellavoz Impact Capital is excited to add Scott Meyer Esq. to our team. He is an exceptionally well known and experienced tax, non-profit and estate planning professional who will work with our advisory team to create opportunities for our investors to save taxes on capital gains and make positive social impact in our communities."

About Ellavoz Impact Capital

Ellavoz Impact Capital, in partnership with New Jersey Community Capital, is the management company for the 3 Ellavoz Shared Values Opportunity Funds, Ellavoz Neighborhood Homes Fund and the Ellavoz Impact Angel Network. The Angel Network represents high net worth individuals, family offices, and businesses that believe innovative investing in underserved communities will result in positive financial and social impact returns.

