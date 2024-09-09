Elle Olivia Joins Forces with When We All Vote to Launch the HerFuture Apparel Collection

Lifestyle brand dedicated to empowering young girls unveils new apparel collection to encourage nonpartisan voter participation and protect future generations

DALLAS, Sept. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Elle Olivia , the lifestyle company for confident girls and their moms, today unveiled a powerful new apparel collection launched in collaboration with When We All Vote , the national, nonpartisan voting initiative founded by former First Lady Michelle Obama. With this initiative, Elle Olivia and When We All Vote have unveiled the HerFuture collection, an empowering fashion line designed to unite families to actively participating in our democracy to safeguard the future of our daughters.

"We are excited to join forces with When We All Vote to bring this meaningful collection to life," said Marty McDonald, CEO and Founder of Elle Olivia. "Our brand is rooted in more than just fashion; it's about fostering inclusivity and empowering our daughters. Together alongside When We All Vote, we hope to inspire parents and families to use their voices and their votes to pave the way for a brighter future."

The HerFuture collection aims to mobilize parents and families to vote and advocate for a more inclusive and equitable society for future generations. Featuring an assortment of empowering sweatshirts for young girls and their mothers, this collection not only makes a statement but also makes an impact. Twenty-five percent of the proceeds from each sale will directly support When We All Vote's mission to increase participation in each and every election.

"At When We All Vote, we know our future is up to us, and we are proud to partner with Elle Olivia to support the next generation of leaders," said Beth Lynk, Executive Director of When We All Vote. "Making our voices heard and participating in our democracy is about our daughters, our families, our schools, and our communities. The HerFuture collection is a reminder to lead by example, make sure our communities are registered and ready to vote, and make a lasting impact."

The HerFuture collection reflects both organizations' shared commitment to civic engagement and community action. As the upcoming election approaches, this initiative underscores the urgency of protecting the rights and opportunities of future generations. The campaign furthers Elle Olivia's mission to empower young girls and When We All Vote's efforts in encouraging voter participation.

The Elle Olivia x When We All Vote HerFuture collection is available for purchase on the Elle Olivia ecommerce site now through September 27th. To support this initiative and explore the collection, visit Elle Olivia's HerFuture Campaign and follow @shopelleolivia on Instagram .

About Elle Olivia

Founded in 2022, Elle Olivia is a lifestyle company for confident girls and their moms. The brand is the true manifestation of a vision that every little girl can be strong, confident, and have the power to dream big. Elle Olivia was created to give girls a place to express themselves, and see a world where anything is possible. Each piece in the collection has been thoughtfully designed to foster big dreams and aspirations in every girl starting from a young age. For more information on Elle Olivia, its product offerings, and its mission visit https://shopelleolivia.com/ .

About When We All Vote

When We All Vote is a leading national, nonpartisan initiative on a mission to change the culture around voting and to increase participation in each and every election by helping to close the race and age gap. Created by Michelle Obama, When We All Vote brings together individuals, institutions, brands, and organizations to register new voters across the country and advance civic education for the entire family and voters of every age to build an informed and engaged electorate for today and generations to come. We empower our supporters and volunteers to take action through voting, advocating for their rights, and holding their elected officials accountable.

In 2020, When We All Vote ran a robust, multifaceted campaign and reached more than 100 million people to educate them about the voting process and get them registered and ready to vote. The initiative also led in voter education, registration, and volunteer engagement and as a result, 512,000 people started or completed the voter registration process, and nearly 500 media, corporate, and nonprofit partners joined its efforts.

Michelle Obama launched When We All Vote in 2018 and is joined by fellow Co-Chairs Stephen Curry, Becky G, Selena Gomez, Tom Hanks, H.E.R., Liza Koshy, Jennifer Lopez, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Janelle Monae, Chris Paul, Megan Rapinoe, Shonda Rhimes, Bretman Rock, Kerry Washington, and Rita Wilson.

When We All Vote is an initiative of Civic Nation, a 501(c)(3) organization, and works with Civic Nation Action, a 501(c)(4). Learn more here.

