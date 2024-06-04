ELLE RESORT SWIMWEAR PARTNERED WITH MIAMI SWIM WEEK

New Fashion Forward Collection Debuts

NEW YORK, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ELLE Swimwear partnered with Miami Swim Week 2024 to release their new ELLE Resort Swimwear Collection. Designed by CFDA Recognized Ilana Kugel, this fashion forward collection made its presence known in the swimwear space this past week. From an epic opening party to having the closing show, this must-have new brand launched with a bang.

Photo Caption: MIAMI BEACH, FLORIDA - JUNE 02: Ambra Battilana Gutierrez closes the ELLE Resort Swimwear Show to end off Miami Swim Week at the SLS South Beach. Photo Credit: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

"There was no better place to release the new collection than Miami Swim Week," shares CEO of ELLE Resort Swimwear Scott Weissman. "From the models to Ilana's gorgeous designs, the show was a hit, and we know that women everywhere are going to die for this fresh approach to swimwear."

ELLE Resort Swimwear held the VIP kick-off to Miami Swim Week at a private waterfront home on Venetian Island. Gorgeous models showcased the Spring/Summer 2025 Collection as influential figures toasted to the brand's release. This was followed by the brand's finale runway show and afterparty at the SLS Hotel South Beach Miami, closing out Miami Swim Week. The exclusive introduction to the collection showed an assortment of neutral and bright styles perfect for the summer season. The unique, form fitting cuts and matching cover ups displayed the brand's innovative perspective to swimwear and had the models glowing on the runway. Italian Model Ambra Battilana Gutierrez headlined the show, along with a stellar roster of runway models showcasing the beautiful collection.

"My mission is to create innovative and quality fashion that reflects my passion, creativity, and vision," says Designer Ilana Kugel on the new collection. "Wearing something you love can alter your mindset. In Brazil where I am from, we wear bright colors, prints, and bold designs, which is quite different from American fashion. In my designs I aim to bring happiness to women and give them the confidence to embrace themselves and live more courageously."

Backed by ELLE, the inception of this brand came from wanting to give women everywhere something fresh, high quality, and sophisticated that has been missing from the swimwear space. Designer Ilana Kugel was the perfect designer to bring ELLE Resort Swimwear to life. Ilana's innate understanding of the female form is key to her impeccable tailoring, making this a desired collection to own.

ABOUT ELLE RESORT WEAR

Elle Swimwear is committed to providing high-quality, stylish swimwear for the environmentally conscious and fashion-forward consumer. Our collections feature sophisticated color palettes and unique designs that blend contemporary trends with timeless aesthetics. We pride ourselves on superior craftsmanship and the use of durable materials, ensuring that our products withstand the elements and offer longevity and sustainability. We are thrilled to announce the newest addition of ELLE Resort Swimwear by designer Ilana Kugel, who brings a fresh and innovative perspective to our brand. Ilana's expertise and creative vision will further elevate our swimwear collections, offering our customers the latest in fashion and functionality. These unique collections are under the ELLE brand Licensing programs operated by Lagardère Active Enterprises offices. For more information: www.elleswimwear.com , Instagram: @elleswimwear

ABOUT MIAMI SWIM WEEK

Miami Swim Week is a vibrant and influential fashion community that serves as a global hub for swimwear and resort wear designers, brands, and sponsors, enabling them to reflect a unified message while promoting international trade and achieving high level results through year-round networking opportunities.

ABOUT ILANA KUGEL

Ilana was born and raised in Rio de Janeiro. Her designs are inspired by her Brazilian roots and a way of life centered around happiness, health, and wellness. She is the first athleisure designer to be inducted into the Council of Fashion Designers of America (CFDA) for playing an instrumental role in advancing aesthetics, design, and fabric technology.

