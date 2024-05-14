Ellen Bower joins Ever/body as CEO, will continue driving expansion and innovation

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ever/Body, a haven for expert-led, cosmetic dermatology services, announces the appointment of Ellen Bower as CEO. Renowned for her extensive experience in business expansion and operations management, Bower will lead Ever/Body's continued growth strategy. Bower's addition to the team follows the departure of former CEO Amy Shecter, who joined Ever/Body in 2020.

Ellen Bower Headshot

Formerly serving as the COO at Women's Care, Ellen Bower brings a wealth of experience and a proven track record of driving operational excellence and scaling businesses. With her strategic acumen and passion for healthcare, Bower is well-equipped to lead Ever/Body into its next phase of expansion and innovation.

"We are delighted to welcome Ellen Bower as the new CEO of Ever/Body," said Parker Hayden, Board Member of Ever/Body. "Her impressive background in business development and operational leadership aligns perfectly with our mission to provide exceptional services to our clients. We are confident that under Ellen's guidance, Ever/Body will continue to thrive and fulfill its commitment to excellence in cosmetic dermatology, and we thank Amy for her leadership and dedication."

Expressing her enthusiasm about joining Ever/Body, Bower stated, "I am honored to lead such a dynamic and forward-thinking organization. I look forward to leveraging my experience and working with our talented team to further expand our reach and enhance the experience for our clients. My background in business expansion and operations management positions me to drive Ever/Body forward into its next phase of growth."

Under Shecter's leadership, Ever/Body flourished into a powerful and distinctive brand, focused on providing the gold standard in cosmetic dermatology to clients of every tone, texture, age, gender, and body. Her vision and dedication were instrumental in shaping the organization's success. Ever/Body extends its gratitude to Amy for her contributions and wishes her the best in her upcoming endeavors.

For more information about Ever/Body and its services, visit www.everbody.com .

About Ever/Body:

A leader in the cosmetic dermatology industry, Ever/Body helps their clients achieve natural-looking results with a curated selection of cutting-edge treatments. With 12 locations across the country, Ever/Body serves a diverse and inclusive community with an expert team of nurse practitioners and aestheticians.

SOURCE Ever/Body Inc