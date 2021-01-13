Ellen Broxmeyer Joins Charlie Health as Chief Compliance Officer

BOZEMAN, Mont., Jan. 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Charlie Health, the first-ever virtual intensive outpatient program (IOP) focused on providing mental health and substance use treatment programs to teens and young adults, announced this week that it has appointed Ellen Broxmeyer, MSW, LCSW, CPHRM as Chief Compliance Officer. In this new role, Broxmeyer will help Charlie Health expand its service offering into new geographies and populations, while ensuring Charlie Health's excellence in clinical care.

"Throughout my career I've been committed to increasing access to behavioral health care," said Broxmeyer. "I'm pleased to join Charlie Health's mission in bringing intensive treatment to clients who would otherwise go without help."

Behavioral health has been a passion of Broxmeyer's for over 30 years. After serving as a behavioral health counselor out of college, she obtained her master's in social work (MSW) and began working with clients and families at an inpatient psychiatric unit. Over the years, Broxmeyer has branched out into management roles at all levels of behavioral health care.

Most recently, Broxmeyer served as the Vice President of Compliance at Eating Recovery Center where she worked to expand the formerly local company of 100 employees into a national provider with over 1,600 employees. Broxmeyer specializes in quality management, patient advocacy, utilization review and medical records, in addition to compliance.

"This is a very exciting time for virtual behavioral health and there is a great unmet need for these services right now. I'm inspired by the Charlie Health team's vision and dedication, and by the rate at which they've reached patients that no one else could," said Broxmeyer.

"We feel incredibly fortunate to welcome Ellen to our team and look forward to the expertise she will bring to her role," said Charlie Health's Clinical Director, Claire Ellison, LCSW. "Through Ellen's guidance, passion for behavioral health, and commitment to quality performance, we will be able to advance accessible clinical care to those in need of intensive mental health and substance use treatment."

