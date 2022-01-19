Ellen M. Stein is recognized by Continental Who's Who

NEW BRUNSWICK, N.J., Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellen M. Stein is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Gastroenterologist for her work in the Medical field and in acknowledgment of her past work at Johns Hopkins University and her present practice at Rutgers Health - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School.

Practicing medicine since 2010, Dr. Stein is a respected researcher, associate professor, and Gastroenterologist. Dr. Stein knew from a young age that she wanted to be a doctor, and was inspired by her father's optometry practice. To begin her education, Dr. Stein attended the George Washington University School of Medicine in 2004. She then completed an Internal Medicine residency at Mount Sinai Hospital in 2007. Dr. Stein pursued Fellowship in Gastroenterology at the Albert Einstein Medical Center in Philadelphia, PA, in 2010.



During her training, she worked with the esteemed Dr. Philip Katz, studying Esophageal Motility. She is now deeply involved with research and clinical care in this area of study. Dr. Stein is board certified in Gastroenterology through the American Board of Internal Medicine (ABIM), and she has been actively maintaining her certification. The ABIM is a physician-led non-profit organization created by doctors who aim to achieve higher standards for better care in a rapidly changing world.



She was previously a Motility faculty member at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine in Baltimore, Maryland and the Clinical Director of Johns Hopkins Bayview Gastroenterology Division as well as a leader in Informatics for her Division. She joined Johns Hopkins in 2010 as an Assistant Professor and was promoted to Associate Professor in 2018. She conducted research on the post-operative recovery of motility functions, specifically for patients after pancreas auto islet cell transplant. She also completed research with a grant from the ROME Foundation in building patient-physician communication and relationships. Her research interests include dysphagia (swallowing disorders), gastroesophageal reflux disease, esophageal motility, IBS (irritable bowel syndrome), constipation, and other types of gastrointestinal motility disorders.



In her current role, she serves as Director of Motility for the Robert Wood Johnson Hospital, the academic hub of Rutgers University and Robert Wood Johnson School of Medicine in New Brunswick, New Jersey. Their active motility laboratory has a full complement of motility testing options. She is building a Motility Center for care of patients with motility disorders.



To remain knowledgeable and connected to colleagues in the field, Dr. Stein has been a member of the American College of Physicians (ACP), the American College of Gastroenterology (ACG), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), and the American Foregut Society (AFS). She was elected to Fellowship status in the ACP, ACG and AGA. She currently serves on the Clinical Practice Committee of the American Foregut Society and was recently featured as a lecturer at their annual meeting.



On a personal note, Dr. Stein has a new hobby of cooking with her two children, and she has recently found nature walks and practicing yoga to be a good balance to her busy clinical schedule.

