Ellen Tracy, The Iconic Women's Brand Gears Up for Growth

NEW YORK, Dec. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The iconic lifestyle brand known for its effortless ease of dressing women is reenergized under the new ownership of GMA Group. Since acquiring the brand in 2021, GMA Group has spent the last year focused on building its DTC channel and developing a new digital strategy, exclusive collections, and a consumer ad campaign debuting in the December Harper's Bazaar. This celebrated label that once was the go-to for the contemporary working women, is again serving up the right trends, not fads for a new generation of consumer.

Campaign image from Ellen Tracy New Collection from Ellen Tracy

"It was so important for us at this time, to recast this legacy brand with the same DNA done to meet the needs of these inflationary times," says George Altirs President and CEO GMA Group, owner of Ellen Tracy, "We think the consumer will be pleasantly surprised with Ellen Tracy today knowing she can still find a down to earth point of view that is still elegant and effortless."

GMA Group is taking a unique approach to the business and licensing of the brand and is expanding categories within its core competencies through its internal divisions while continuing to develop and grow with best-in-class licensee partners.

The brand's goal is to offer collections that are infinitely accessible to all women, to be the go-to resource for her wardrobe and lifestyle. Premiering at launch is the brand's first ever Capsule, an exclusive collection of styles specially curated for EllenTracy.com and ShopBazaar.com. Each item in the capsule creates a simple and flattering system of dressing. The idea of which is rooted in the brand's DNA of creating a perfect wardrobe incorporating looks for any age and body type, always modern, that mix-and-match and will revitalize an existing wardrobe. A new Capsule will debut in June, 2023.

Including a print spend, the brand will also create digital engagement on multiple channels to engage a new generation of consumer. The campaign, shot by famed fashion and celebrity photographer Walter Chin, is bringing the new Ellen Tracy to life

To learn more about ELLEN TRACY and shop the new collection, visit

EllenTracy.com, @EllenTracy on Facebook or @EllenTracynyc on Instagram.

About GMA Group

The 30-year-old GMA Group is a manufacturer and importer of apparel, footwear and fashion accessories with offices in North America, Europe, and four fully owned factories in Asia. GMA Group also oversees a portfolio in real estate and plays a big role in the retail, logistics, and manufacturing industries. In 2011, the company launched Capelli Sport, which focuses on providing innovative, world-class training gear, equipment and uniforms for athletes of all ages and skill levels. New York City-based and privately held, GMA Group owns Ballet Jewels and Caribbean Joe.

About Ellen Tracy

Established in 1949, Ellen Tracy has evolved into a full women's lifestyle brand known for sophisticated color palettes and signature prints. With over 30 product categories, the brand is designed, manufactured, and distributed by world-class companies.

