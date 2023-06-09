Ellen V. Futter elected Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory Trustee

COLD SPRING HARBOR, N.Y., June 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On June 8, 2023, the Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory (CSHL) Board of Trustees elected Ellen V. Futter to the private not-for-profit institution's governing body. Futter is the president emerita of the American Museum of Natural History. She presided over the museum for three decades, following 13 years as president of Barnard College.

Ellen V. Futter brings to the CSHL Board of Trustees more than four decades of experience in the educational and nonprofit sectors.

"I am very pleased to welcome Ellen Futter to the CSHL Board of Trustees," said CSHL Chair Marilyn Simons, Ph.D. "Her incomparable leadership experience in the educational and nonprofit sectors brings a new perspective to this institution."

Futter has been a nationally recognized academic leader since 1980, when, at age 30, she was named president of Barnard College. At the time, Futter was the youngest person to hold that position at a major American college. In 1993, she became the first woman to lead the American Museum of Natural History. During her tenure, Futter played an essential role in the museum's expansion. She helped launch its Rose Center for Earth and Space, Richard Gilder Graduate School, and Richard Gilder Center for Science, Education, and Innovation.

Futter was also the first woman to chair the Federal Reserve Bank of New York. She currently serves as a trustee of the Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center and Brookings Institution, and as a director of Consolidated Edison and Evercore.

CSHL is a "public charity" under Section 501(c)(3) of the IRS. The officers of its governing body, the CSHL Board of Trustees, are: Chair, Marilyn H. Simons, Ph.D.; Vice Chair, Charles I. Cogut; Vice Chair, Robert D. Lindsay; Vice Chair, Paul J. Taubman; Treasurer, Elizabeth McCaul; Secretary, Robert W. Lourie, Ph.D.; President and CEO, Bruce Stillman, Ph.D.; and Chief Operating Officer, John P. Tuke.

About Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory

Founded in 1890, Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory has shaped contemporary biomedical research and education with programs in cancer, neuroscience, plant biology and quantitative biology. Home to eight Nobel Prize winners, the private, not-for-profit Laboratory employs 1,000 people including 600 scientists, students and technicians. For more information, visit www.cshl.edu

