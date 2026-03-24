Ellenby Technologies Inc. Acquires Assets of InOne Technology LLC

WOODBURY HEIGHTS, N.J., March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellenby Technologies Inc. announced that it has purchased the assets of InOne Technology LLC, effective March 15, 2026. The transaction brings InOne's product line and related operations under the Ellenby umbrella, strengthening Ellenby's long-standing commitment to the vending industry.

InOne Technology

Ellenby has been the exclusive supplier of InOne Technology LLC vending machine retrofit kits for more than 30 years. With this asset purchase, customers can expect the same products, support, and service they rely on—now delivered through a single, unified organization.

Customer operations will not be disrupted. Existing orders, production schedules, and support channels will continue without interruption.

By moving engineering, manufacturing, and sales under one roof, Ellenby will streamline operations and improve product availability. The integrated team is also expected to accelerate development, resulting in several new offerings for the market in the coming months.

Gene Ostendorf, Founder, President and CEO of InOne Technology, LLC, remarked, "InOne and Ellenby have been working together for most of our company's mutual existence providing high quality, easy to install, and intuitive to use products to extend the life and features of older vending machines that were built to last. I am so pleased Ellenby will continue in our tradition and is committed to enhance and support the products our customers depend on."

Bob Dobbins, Founder and CEO of Ellenby Technologies, Inc. also acknowledges, "InOne has been a key partner for us supporting our growing commitment to the Vending Industry. We have been able to leverage our expertise in vending electronics used to support our Vending OEM partners to enable InOne customers to extend the life of their vending machine investments over the years. We are proud to continue and grow the retrofit vending business developed by Gene and his team."

About Ellenby Technologies Inc.

Founded in 1988, Ellenby Technologies Inc. designs and manufactures vending machine retrofit kits and a full suite of electronics for leading OEM vending companies. A proud member of NAMA (National Automatic Merchandising Association), Ellenby engineers and manufactures in New Jersey, bringing decades of industry experience to deliver dependable products and responsive support.

Learn more at www.inone.tech (retrofit kits), www.ellenbytech.com/ellenby-electronic-assemblies/ (electronic assemblies), and www.ellenbytech.com (retail cash management solutions).

Media Contact:

Bob Dobbins

8568482020

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellenby Technologies, Inc.