Ellenoff Grossman & Schole Bolsters Securities Litigation Practice and Launches West Coast Office

NEW YORK and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP (EGS) today announced that Eric Landau has joined EGS as Co-Chair of its Securities Litigation Department and Travis Biffar has joined EGS's securities litigation practice as a partner. Both will be based in EGS's first California office. The addition of Messrs. Landau and Biffar to EGS's growing securities litigation practice gives EGS a prominent new presence on the West Coast and enhances its capabilities to serve clients throughout the country. Under Mr. Landau's guidance, EGS intends to grow its West Coast litigation, corporate and merger capabilities.

Eric Landau Travis Biffar

Messrs. Landau and Biffar's practice focuses on securities class actions, stockholder derivative litigation, corporate control contests, and acquisition disputes, as well as advising boards of directors on corporate governance, proxy and control contests, D&O insurance, internal controls, and FCPA and anticorruption programs. Their clients include public and private companies, venture capital and private equity firms, and directors and officers in a wide variety of industries, including technology, media & entertainment, gaming, life sciences, beverages, and energy. Messrs. Landau and Biffar have significant experience litigating merger challenges and corporate control contests in the Delaware Court of Chancery, as well as handling motions, trials and appeals in federal and state courts.

"Eric and Travis are exceptional securities litigators, and we are delighted to have them on board to expand our capabilities and serve the firm's clients throughout the country," said EGS's founder Douglas S. Ellenoff. "Eric is among the most well-known securities litigators in Southern California," added David A. Gehn, head of the firm's Litigation and Regulatory Enforcement group. "As someone who is equally adept in both the courtroom and the boardroom, he strengthens the firm's bench in corporate governance and securities litigation."

"We were drawn to EGS based on its stellar reputation, impressive talent and bench strength, and overall firm culture," Mr. Landau said. "I am truly excited by the opportunity to establish a West Coast presence for one of New York's premier law firms. EGS's wide range of expertise and capabilities will enhance our ability to serve clients in crucial disciplines, such as mergers and acquisitions, intellectual property, and labor and employment." Mr. Biffar added, "We look forward to helping EGS grow its expanding securities litigation practice, as well as complementing its already preeminent corporate and securities practice."

Biographies

Eric Landau will co-chair EGS's Securities Litigation Department as a securities litigator and corporate governance counselor. He will also lead the new Southern California office. With more than 30 years of experience, including as a senior partner in national law firms, Mr. Landau has been at the forefront of pivotal decisions in state law-based merger challenges and the anti-fraud provisions of the federal securities laws.

As corporate governance counsel, he assists boards of directors in reviewing and establishing procedures to help ensure compliance with their fiduciary duties and responsibilities. Mr. Landau has guided corporate leaders through some of the most important and game-changing events in the life of a company, including advising with respect to proxy fights, hostile takeovers and advances by activist shareholders, as well as tender offers, mergers, and "interested director" transactions. He has been chosen to lead numerous special committees through internal investigations as independent counsel. Mr. Landau is the current chair of the Central District of California Local Rules Advisory Committee; former president of the Orange County Chapter of the Federal Bar Association; and former lawyer representative to the Ninth Circuit Judicial Conference.

Travis Biffar is a litigator and corporate counselor with 20 years of experience representing clients in high-stakes litigation and corporate governance disputes.

Mr. Biffar has represented public and private companies, directors, and officers in dozens of matters arising under federal and state securities laws, including shareholder class actions, derivative actions, and government and internal investigations. He has significant experience defending against class actions brought under the federal securities laws and M&A litigation brought under the laws of Delaware, California, and other states.

Contact:

Yadira Davis

2123701300

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellenoff Grossman & Schole LLP