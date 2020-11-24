Ellevest Partners With Dosh to Offer Cash Back Rewards for Members

NEW YORK, Nov. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellevest , the financial company built by women, for women, announced today that through their partnership with Dosh , the fastest-growing card-linked offer platform, members can now earn automatic cash back when they shop thousands of local and national brands with the Ellevest debit card.

"Ellevest's mission is to get more money in the hands of women," says CEO Sallie Krawcheck. "That's critically important right now, with so many women affected financially by a she-session that has knocked us off track. We designed our cash back rewards to help our members get their money goals back on track by having more money to jump-start their savings, pay down debt, invest for their futures, or just stretch their spending."

By partnering with Dosh, Ellevest is providing its members with an automatic, engaging rewards experience. Ellevest members pay for products with their Ellevest debit card as they normally would and the cash back rewards they earn will appear in their Ellevest iOS app. Members can also explore local and national offers on their app. Each month, the cash back a member earns is moved into their Ellevest Save account, and can be used to jump-start an emergency fund or save for short-term money goals.

"Dosh's mission is focused on positively impacting people's lives by automatically putting money in their wallet for simply doing their everyday spending - whether it's at local restaurants and retailers or their favorite national brands. That's why we created the leading platform that provides automatic cash back at over 10,000 merchants and brands," said Ryan Wuerch, CEO and founder of Dosh. "We're proud to partner with Ellevest to bring cash back offers to their members and play our part in helping women meet their financial goals."

"As we built the Ellevest money membership," says Krawcheck, "we continually asked ourselves: How can we help with the money challenges women deal with each day? We knew that women struggle with gender pay gaps and gender wealth gaps that are actually getting wider during the pandemic. We also know that money is the number-one source of stress for women. So with cash back, we wanted to let our members earn rewards where they already love to shop. It's also important to our community to shop and dine locally and support small businesses. The Ellevest debit card helps them do that."

Launched in 2016, Ellevest helps women do more for their money and career at all stages of their financial lives. Ellevest's money membership, launched in June 2020, includes personalized investing plans, free learning tools, banking including the Ellevest debit card, and discounted access to individual money and career coaching. Membership plans start at $1 a month.

Banking at Ellevest has no minimum balance, no hidden fees, and no transfer or overdraft fees. Members also get unlimited ATM access, with Ellevest reimbursing all the fees.

About Ellevest

Ellevest is a financial company built by women, for women. After 30 years on Wall Street (including roles as CEO of Merrill Lynch, Smith Barney, and Citi Private Bank), CEO Sallie Krawcheck founded Ellevest because she realized the financial industry was built by men, for men. Ellevest provides solutions for women at all stages of their financial lives to help them invest more, save more, and do more for their money and career. Ellevest's money membership was designed to help women do more for their money and career. It includes digital investing tools, banking services, discounted access to professional coaching, and learning resources. Ellevest private wealth management is for high net worth clients who want a customized financial strategy and the opportunity for impact investing to make the world better for women through its Ellevest Intentional Impact Portfolios. Since launching in 2016, Ellevest has built a community of 3+ million Elle Raisers who believe in financial equality. It's where women money. To learn more, check out ellevest.com or follow @ellevest on Instagram.

About Dosh

Dosh is the fastest-growing cash back offer platform that automatically puts money into the wallets of consumers whenever they shop, dine or book hotels. The company is built on the vision to democratize advertising for the benefit of people everywhere. The Dosh app creates the opportunity for brands and retailers to use their marketing budget to offer cash back directly to consumers. In 2020, Dosh made their cash back platform and technology available to financial institutions that want an automatic, engaging rewards experience for their customers. Dosh's mission is to positively impact people's lives by moving billions of dollars to millions of people. To learn more, visit www.dosh.com .

