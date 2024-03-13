Ellevest Reaches $2 Billion in Assets Under Management

Milestone Signals Landmark Achievement for Ellevest, a Financial Company Built By and For Women

NEW YORK, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellevest, the investing and wealth management company built by and for women, announces today a new milestone reached: $2 billion in client assets under management (AUM).

"It's never been a better time to be a woman investor. We're entering into a newfound phase of economic power that we're calling 'the Feminization of Wealth,'" Ellevest founder and CEO Sallie Krawcheck said. "Because we know that money is never just money: It's the power to live the lives we want. That's why this milestone is so much more than a number. It's about our clients investing toward their goals at all ages and stages of their lives — from their first dollar through to multiple millions."

Ellevest was founded as an alternative to a male-dominated industry, with the mission to get more money in the hands of women.

This AUM milestone comes on the heels of being named by InvestmentNews as one of the fastest-growing registered investment advisors (RIAs) in the country, and #8 among fee-only RIAs with assets under management of $1 billion or more.

Krawcheck, along with Chief Investment Officer Dr. Sylvia Kwan and the Ellevest team, were invited to ring the New York Stock Exchange's Opening Bell® on Wednesday, March 13 to celebrate this achievement, which was notably reached during Women's History Month.

About Ellevest

Ellevest was founded by CEO Sallie Krawcheck to help women build and manage their wealth through goal-based investing, financial planning, and wealth management. Since its founding in 2014, Ellevest has built a community of more than 3 million+ and brought on esteemed investors like Melinda French Gates' Pivotal Ventures, Rethink Impact, Morningstar, PSP Capital, Ingeborg Investments, and many others. Visit ellevest.com for more information.

