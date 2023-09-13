ElleVet Sciences Announces Breakthrough Study Showing Safety of CBD+CBDA Regarding Drug Interactions in Dogs

News provided by

ElleVet Sciences

13 Sep, 2023, 08:13 ET

PORTLAND, Maine, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In the first publication of its kind, a recently published study examines CBD and CBDA's metabolism and potential drug-drug interactions involving canine cytochrome P-450 metabolism, UDP-glucuronosyltransferase conjugation, and P-glycoprotein drug efflux influences.

The publication led by Dr. Michael H. Court of Washington State University utilized dog liver microsomes to better characterize how the liver metabolizes CBD+CBDA. "The way in which the liver handles CBD and CBDA has long been a question since dogs do not make the typical metabolites that rats and humans make," said paper co-author Dr. Joseph J. Wakshlag, Chief Veterinary Medical Officer, ElleVet Sciences.

The publication suggests that CBD+CBDA are each metabolized differently in dogs, with P450 enzymes, particularly CYP1A2 and CYP2C21, playing a major role with CYP1A2 being the likely primary metabolizer of CBD. The factors influencing the activity of these enzymes, such as co-administration of drugs that are enzyme inducers or inhibitors, or genetic polymorphisms, could alter the bioavailability and biological effects of these phytocannabinoids. CBDA appears to skip the first step of the biotransformation and is directly glucuronidated (the glucose-like molecule) on the carboxylic acid, which makes CBD different from CBDA. 

"This publication is emblematic of ElleVet's mission to improve the lives of animals through science," said, ElleVet Sciences CEO and Co-Founder Christian Kjaer.  "Furthering our understanding of how CBD and CBDA is uniquely metabolized in dogs enables us to continuously innovate and develop CBDA-based products that improve the quality of life for dogs and their owners." 

"We are all excited about the profound differences in the acidic molecules and how we can tailor our products to best support different species, different situations, and to deepen our understanding of the acidics in relation to the whole endocannabinoidome" said ElleVet Sciences CCO and Co-Founder Amanda Howland

"We now know that the CYP1 system is heavily involved in CBD metabolism and based on physiological concentrations of CBD and CBDA observed in dogs. Pharmacodynamic modeling suggests minimal risk of significant interactions with other concomitantly used drugs at current dosing recommendations. Most importantly, CBD and CBDA does not alter activity of the multidrug resistant transporter showing that it should be safe for all dogs," claims Dr. Wakshlag.

About ElleVet Sciences 
ElleVet Sciences is a leading science-focused pet CBD+CBDA company based in Portland, Maine, USA and the first and only company to conduct clinical trials with proven results using their cannabinoid and terpene oil blend. ElleVet was founded by Christian Kjaer and Amanda Howland in 2017. The entire ElleVet team combines science and veterinary backgrounds with a dedication to animals through research and innovation. 

For more information please visit ellevetsciences.com or on social media at @Ellevetsciences on Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE: ElleVet Sciences

Related Links
http://www.ellevetsciences.com 

SOURCE ElleVet Sciences

Also from this source

ElleVet Sciences Issued a Patent for Proprietary CBD+CBDA Formulation

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.