ElleVet Sciences Announces New "ellePet" Line Of Pet CBD Products For Retail Stores

PORTLAND, Maine, March 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ElleVet Sciences , the world leader in CBD+CBDA products for pets, today announces the launch of the " ellePet " line made specifically for retail pet stores. Until releasing this new retail product line, the company's products have only been available through veterinarians. The new "ellePet" CBD+CBDA products have the same outstanding and clinically tested CBD+CBDA ingredients as the ElleVet Veterinary Strength line, but are made for retailers.

The unmatched product line initially will feature "elleMove" for joint discomfort; "elleCalm" for stress; "elleDaily" for overall wellness; and "elleCalm and Comfort" for urgent situational use. ElleVet expects to release additional "ellePet" products to the line in mid-2021.

"We are excited about the 'ellePet' products which have been years in the making," says Amanda Howland, Co-Founder and CCO of ElleVet Sciences. "Stores have been requesting to carry our products for years and now we're able to offer the highest quality, veterinarian-tested and safety tested products for the public through retail outlets. There are many mediocre products in the marketplace, and as a science based company, we wanted to provide a high quality product for stores to sell and to reach any pet that needs help. All we do is CBD for pets, and nobody in the industry has a better or more effective product than ElleVet, and now ellePet."

ElleVet Sciences is known for being the scientific leader in CBD+CBDA for pets, and has completed or is conducting more than 20 clinical studies and has multiple publications on their studies. More than 80 percent of dogs in ElleVet's study on dogs with osteoarthritis showed dramatic improvement in mobility and comfort.

According to ElleVet Co Founder and CEO Christian Kjaer, "the 'ellePet' retail line has the same blend of cannabinoids as our veterinary strength product, and the same rigorous testing protocols used for all our products. Ours is the most trusted and tested product on the market and now pet stores can provide their customers the best products available.

For more information on how retailers can carry the 'ellePet' line, please call 844-695-4596 or email [email protected] or visit www.ellePet.com .

ABOUT ELLEVET SCIENCES

ElleVet Sciences is a leading science-focused pet CBD+CBDA company based in Portland, Maine, and the first and only company to conduct clinical trials with proven results using their cannabinoid and terpene oil blend. ElleVet was founded by Christian Kjaer and Amanda Howland in 2017, and the entire ElleVet team combines science, veterinary backgrounds with a dedication to animals through research and innovation. For more information, please visit www.ellepet.com .

