ELLEVET SCIENCES LAUNCHES FELINE CHEWS WITH CBD + CBDA

ElleVet expands line of cat products with safe, effective, and palatable option

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- ElleVet Sciences, the science-backed leader in CBD + CBDA products for pets, is proud to announce the launch of its Feline CBD + CBDA Soft Chews designed to support stress, mobility, and overall wellbeing in cats. The chews build on years of feline-focused research, product development, and clinical studies offering cat owners and veterinarians an easier-to-administer option specifically for cats' unique preferences and needs.

ElleVet has been steadfast in their mission to conduct a robust pipeline of feline-specific studies over the years while developing a dedicated feline product line to meet cats' unique physiological and behavioral needs. The launch of their Feline Chews represents the latest milestone in that work, delivering a more palatable format without compromising safety or efficacy.

"Developing products for cats requires a fundamentally different approach," said Christian Kjaer, Chief Executive Officer of ElleVet Sciences. "Cats are notoriously picky, so creating a chew that's both palatable and scientifically effective is a huge step forward."

Formulated with ElleVet's proprietary CBD + CBDA oil, the salmon-flavored soft chews were developed following extensive palatability testing, informed by ElleVet's earlier feline safety and pharmacokinetic studies to ensure appropriate administration, absorption, and long-term tolerability.

Expanding on existing options like soft gels, pastes, and oils, the chews are an easy-to-give option, encouraging a more positive experience for cats and their owners.

"Having a palatable option is critical for consistent use, which ultimately drives better outcomes," said Joseph Wakshlag, DVM, PhD, DACVIM (Nutrition), DACVSMR and Chief Veterinary Medical Officer at ElleVet Sciences. "Early data and owner feedback show meaningful results in mobility, social behavior, and urinary health, clear signs that cats are feeling more comfortable and engaged.

Given the limited number of safe, long-term options for managing discomfort in cats, ElleVet's Feline Chews fill a critical gap in veterinary care. By pairing science with a palatable form, the new chews promote consistent usage, stronger pet-owner bonds, and improved outcomes.

For more information about ElleVet's clinical studies and research, including their recently published feline mobility clinical trial, visit ellevetsciences.com/cbd-science.

ElleVet products and subscriptions are available for purchase in all 50 states via the ElleVet Sciences website or through trusted veterinarians throughout the U.S. Product photos are available HERE.

SOURCE ElleVet Sciences