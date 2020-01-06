ElleVet Sciences Names Top Veterinarians to Advisory Board

PORTLAND, Maine, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ElleVet Sciences has assembled some of the most experienced veterinary specialists and experts in the world to serve on a new advisory board. The board will oversee ElleVet's science-based research of its unique hemp cannabinoid products, which includes CBD + CBDA for dogs and cats.

https://www.ellevetsciences.com/the-ellevet-advisory-board/

"It's an honor to co-chair this groundbreaking advisory board with some of the leading veterinarians of our generation," says Joseph Wakshlag, DVM, PhD, DACVN, DACVSMR, professor at Cornell University College of Veterinary Medicine, Chief Medical Officer of ElleVet Sciences and co-chair of the board. "With so many great minds in the room, it is fantastic to be able to share the science behind the product, which has already fostered great discussions with the group."

The Advisory Board Members are:

Dr. Leilani Alvarez DVM, DACVSMR, CVA, CCRT, CVCHM, Director of Integrative and Rehabilitation Medicine at Animal Medical Center in New York City

Director of Integrative and Rehabilitation Medicine at Animal Medical Center in Stephen Cital RVT, SRA, CVPP, VTS-LAM (Res. Anesthesia) , Director of Education and Development at ElleVet Sciences

, Director of Education and Development at ElleVet Sciences Dr. Guillermo Cuoto DVM, DACVIM (Internal Medicine and Onco), Private Internal Medicine Consulting Practice

Private Internal Medicine Consulting Practice Dr. Sue Ettinger DVM, DACVIM (Onco) , "Dr. Sue Cancer Vet" and Medical Oncology Specialist

, "Dr. Sue Cancer Vet" and Medical Oncology Specialist Dr. Stephanie Kube DVM, DACVIM (Neuro), Private Neurology Practice Owner

Private Neurology Practice Owner Dr. Justine Lee DVM, DACVECC, DABT, CEO of VETgirl

CEO of VETgirl Dr. Kristen Messenger DVM, PhD, DACVAA, DACVCP, Assistant Professor of Pharmacology at N. Carolina State University

Assistant Professor of Pharmacology at N. Carolina State University Dr. Fred Metzger DVM, MRCVS, DABVP, Private Practice Owner

Private Practice Owner Dr. Michael Petty DVM, CVPP, CVMA, CAAPM, Private Practice Owner and Certified Pain Practitioner

Private Practice Owner and Certified Pain Practitioner Dr. Andrew Rosenberg DVM, DACVD, Private Practice Owner and Dermatology Specialist

Private Practice Owner and Dermatology Specialist Dr. Wayne Schwark DVM, MS, PhD Pharmacology, Emeritus Professor of Pharmacology in the Department of Molecular Medicine at Cornell

Emeritus Professor of Pharmacology in the Department of Molecular Medicine at Dr. Kristin Kirkby Shaw DVM, MS, PhD, CCRT, DACVS, DAVCMR, Founder of Canine Arthritis Resources and Education and Private Practice Owner

Founder of Canine Arthritis Resources and Education and Private Practice Owner Dr. Dave Tittle BVetMed CertVA (WVA&CPM) MRCVS Advanced Practitioner in Veterinary Anesthesia, Chronic Pain Practice Owner

Chronic Pain Practice Owner Dr. Joseph Wakshlag DVM, PhD, DACVN, DACVSMR, Cornell Professor, Sports Medicine & Nutrition and ElleVet Chief Medical Officer

Cornell Professor, Sports Medicine & Nutrition and ElleVet Chief Medical Officer Dr. Michael Williams PhD, ElleVet Chairman of the Board

For further information, please click here.

"What an amazing opportunity to be able to join forces with this U.S.-based team to give European input for a global perspective on the market," says Dave Tittle, BVetMed CertVA (WVA&CPM) MRCVS Advanced Practitioner in Veterinary Anesthesia, who qualified from the Royal Veterinary College in London, England.

The new advisory board will give input on the current clinical studies, foster ideas for new studies and help educate veterinarians on the benefits of ElleVet's unique cannabinoid products, which include Hemp CBD + CBDA.

"It is a pleasure to join the ElleVet advisory board. Their unique cannabinoid products seem to have significant potential in managing discomfort in pets and impacting other modalities, a true original in the industry," says Michael Petty, DVM, CVPP, CVMA, CAAPM, who has been the investigator/veterinarian in 12 FDA pilot and pivotal studies for pain management products.

"Combining this initiative with all of our existing and ongoing clinical trials, pharmacokinetic studies, and continued science-based approach, ElleVet will continue to be the scientific leader and most trusted resource within cannabinoid research," explains Christian Kjaer, ElleVet CEO.

This board exemplifies the elements critical to the culture of ElleVet: Science first and outstanding customer support. With these continued strides, ElleVet is paving the way in hemp cannabinoid research.

About ElleVet Sciences

ElleVet Sciences is a privately held company founded in 2017 to serve pets, pet families and veterinarians by providing the highest quality CBD + CBDA products that are supported by the best scientific research conducted at leading universities and veterinary hospitals. ElleVet has vertically integrated manufacturing from farm to the end-user and a growing direct sales and customer service capability. Headquartered in Portland, Maine, ElleVet has expanded rapidly over the past year and has become a leader in the veterinary and pet health field. For more information about ElleVet Sciences, email info@ellevetsciences.com. For press inquiries, contact Kelsey Starks at kelseykstarks@gmail.com.

