ElleVet Sciences, the Leading Pet CBD+CBDA Brand in the United States, Expands into Europe

PORTLAND, Maine, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ElleVet Sciences announced today that it is expanding its global reach with its new European Headquarters in Haarlem, the Netherlands. The only scientifically proven-to-work pet CBD+CBDA brand is currently launching its initial international rollout in the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, and France from ElleVet Sciences' European Headquarters.

CEO of ElleVet Sciences, Christian Kjaer, says, "Being the leader in CBD+CBDA cannabinoids for pets in the USA, it is a natural next step for us to continue our growth by not only supporting the U.S. market but also by offering our products to veterinarians and pet owners in several European countries."

"We have a dedicated team in Europe who is ready to offer the same high-quality customer service that ElleVet Sciences is known for in the USA," added Kjaer. "To be successful in Europe, we must localize our products and services, which means having a team of native-speaking customer service staff and providing our scientifically backed products in the marketplace."

Pet parents and veterinarians in Europe interested in trying ElleVet Sciences for dogs can find products either online at ellevetsciences.eu or through their local veterinarian.

For more information, in the United States please visit ellevetsciences.com or on social media at @Ellevetsciences on Facebook and Instagram.

About ElleVet Sciences

ElleVet Sciences is a leading science-focused pet CBD+CBDA company based in Portland, Maine, USA. It is the first and only company to conduct clinical trials with proven results using its cannabinoid and terpene oil blend. Christian Kjaer and Amanda Howland founded ElleVet Sciences in 2017. The ElleVet team combines science and veterinary backgrounds with a dedication to animals through research and innovation.

