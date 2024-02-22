Ellevio AB publishes Year-end Report 2023

Ellevio AB

22 Feb, 2024, 04:16 ET

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 22, 2024

  Key financials January-December 2023

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 8,231 million (7,535).
  • Distributed electricity amounted to a total of 24.2 TWh (25.0).
  • Operating profit amounted to SEK 2,694 million (2,085).
  • Free cash flow totalled SEK 1,383 million (1,549).
  • Capital expenditure, including asset acquisitions, amounted to SEK 3,663 million (3,345).

The Year-end Report comments on important aspects of Ellevio AB's operations during the period, including the recent development of the regulatory framework.

The report is available on Ellevio's website: www.ellevio.se/en/about-ellevio/this-is-Ellevio/Financials-and-governance/financial-reports-documents  

For further information, please contact:

Sarah Östberg, Head of Financial and Sustainability Communication
+ 46 709 71 12 40, [email protected]

Anna-Karin Käck, CFO
+46 703 44 51 57, [email protected]

This information is such that Ellevio AB (publ) is obliged to make public in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Swedish Securities Markets Act. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 10.00 CET on 22 February 2024.

About Ellevio

With close to one million customers, Ellevio is one of Sweden's largest electricity network companies. Together with our customers we take an active role in the journey towards an increasingly electrified society. Our electricity grids are the backbone that connects producers and consumers, enable more renewable electricity, electrification of transport and industry and create opportunities for new climate-smart services for customers. We have 730 employees and employ a total of approx. 3,000 people around the country. We are owned by the pension funds OMERS Infrastructure, AP3, Folksam and AMF.

