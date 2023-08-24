Ellianos Coffee Brews Partnership with the Etienne Brothers

LAKE CITY, Fla., Aug. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, has proudly teamed up with Jacksonville Running Back Travis Etienne Jr. and Florida Running Back Trevor Etienne. This partnership is not just another business deal but a confluence of values, roots, shared aspirations, and the drive for excellence. 

Prior to Jacksonville, Travis Etienne Jr. played college football at Clemson, where he helped the team win four ACC Championships and a National Title. The Jaguars selected Travis in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft.

Trevor Etienne is a running back for Florida. He had a breakout year as a freshman in 2022 with 118 rushes for 719 yards and six touchdowns and was named to the SEC All-Freshman Team.

Tapping into the energy of this partnership, Ellianos Coffee is thrilled to announce an exciting boost to its line of energy drinks, Ellianos Edge, with two exclusive flavors reflecting the prowess of the Etienne brothers: the Jag Edge and the Gator Edge. These flavors will be available exclusively at Ellianos locations in Jacksonville and Gainesville.

Founded as a family-owned business, Ellianos Coffee is a testament to kinship's power in brewing success. Scott Stewart, the founder of Ellianos, highlights the synergy between the brothers and the brand. "The Etienne brothers perfectly embody the spirit of unity, determination, and family. They represent what it truly means to be a family, pushing each other toward greatness just as we at Ellianos have grown with the support of our family. My sons, Chad and Mike, who work with the company and own several franchises, are a testament that family lies at the core of our business."

Greg Pruitt, VP of Marketing and Strategic Communications, remarked on the significance of this alignment. "Ellianos has always been a community brand. Our stronghold in Jacksonville and our recent venture in Gainesville show our commitment to serving quality coffee while being part of the local community. Joining forces with Travis and Trevor Etienne, prominent figures in both these areas, only reinforces our commitment and makes this partnership an ideal blend."

The popular specialty coffee brand offers several menu items, including espresso drinks, latte freezers, drip coffee, and more. For non-coffee drinkers, they also serve smoothies, teas, various flavored energy drink offerings called Ellianos Edge, and more. They also serve food items such as hearty breakfast grit bowls, breakfast sandwiches, bagels, cookies, brownies, and chicken salad croissants.

Both brothers will be promoted in upcoming marketing campaigns with content featured across social media platforms.

About Ellianos Coffee

Ellianos Coffee was founded in 2002 by entrepreneurs Scott and Pam Stewart with the mission to become the premiere double-sided drive-through coffee shop in the southeast. Ellianos currently has 39 stores open and over 110 more in development. In 2023, the Franchise Business Review (FBR) named Ellianos a Top Franchise and a 2022 Top Food Franchise. In its 2023 Franchise 500® list, Entrepreneur magazine recognized Ellianos among the nation's top franchises. To learn more about Ellianos Coffee franchising opportunities, please visit www.ellianos.com/franchising/.

