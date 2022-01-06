ELLIANOS COFFEE RANKED AMONG TOP FRANCHISES IN ENTREPRENEUR'S HIGHLY COMPETITIVE FRANCHISE 500®

LAKE CITY, Fla., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellianos Coffee was recognized as one of the top 500 franchises in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500®, the world's first, best, and most comprehensive franchise ranking. The 43rd annual Entrepreneur Franchise 500® is a highly sought-after honor in the franchise industry. Recognized as an invaluable resource for potential franchisees, the 2022 Franchise 500® ranks Ellianos Coffee as one of the top 500 franchises for its outstanding performance in areas including unit growth, financial strength and stability, and brand power.

"The past year has been one of the most challenging for businesses in recent memory, which made putting together our 43rd annual Franchise 500 list more enlightening than ever," says Entrepreneur Editor in Chief Jason Feifer. "The companies named to this year's list showed us how being resilient, supportive, and nimble can help navigate extraordinary challenges and also underscore the grit and innovation that define entrepreneurship."

In Entrepreneur's continuing effort to best understand and evaluate the ever-changing franchise marketplace, the company's 43-year-old ranking formula continues to evolve as well. The editorial team researches and assesses several factors that go into the evaluation, including costs and fees, size and growth, support, brand strength, and financial strength and stability. Each franchise is given a cumulative score based on an analysis of more than 150 data points, and the 500 franchises with the highest cumulative scores become the Franchise 500® in ranking order.

Over its 43 years in existence, the Franchise 500® has become both a dominant competitive measure for franchisors and a primary research tool for potential franchisees. Ellianos Coffee's position on the ranking is a testament to its strength as a franchise opportunity.

To view Ellianos Coffee in the full ranking, visit www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500. Results can also be seen in the January/February 2022 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands on January 11th.

About Ellianos Coffee

Ellianos was founded in 2002 with the mission to serve 'Italian Quality at America's Pace®.' Founders Scott and Pam Stewart have continued their dedicated work of expanding the drive-thru coffee franchise while making everyone feel like part of the family. There are currently twenty Ellianos Coffee stores operating in the country's southeast region, with over 40 more new locations in some stage of development.

If you want to learn more about Ellianos Coffee drive-thru franchising opportunities, visit www.ellianos.com/franchising.

