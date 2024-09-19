Ellianos Coffee Signs First Store Deal in Tennessee

LAKE CITY, Fla., Sept. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellianos Coffee, a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, has announced the signing of a new development agreement for a store in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. This marks a significant milestone for the company as it enters its fifth state, further solidifying its position as a rising star in the specialty coffee industry.

Founded in 2002, Ellianos Coffee has experienced remarkable growth, particularly in recent years. The company currently operates 56 stores, mostly located in Southern Georgia and Northern Florida. The brand has also established a presence in Alabama and has a store in development in North Carolina.

Ellianos Coffee has distinguished itself in the competitive drive-thru coffee industry by offering a Southern twist on traditional coffee shop fare. The brand's menu features a wide array of rich and flavorful items that cater to different tastes. One of their standout offerings is the popular Southern grit bowls, which have become a customer favorite and exemplify the company's commitment to infusing local flavors into its menu.

In addition to its signature coffee blends, Ellianos offers an extensive menu of specialty coffee drinks, smoothies, and food items. The brand's Signature Creations, such as the Caffe Dolce Latte and the iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, have garnered a loyal following. The menu includes fruit smoothies, Red Bull Rushes, teas, and shakes for non-coffee drinkers. Breakfast options like New York-style bagels and hearty breakfast sandwiches are also offered.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in other states. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

About Ellianos Coffee

Ellianos Coffee was founded in 2002 by entrepreneurs Scott and Pam Stewart with the mission to serve Italian Quality at America's Pace®. In its over 20-year history, Ellianos has grown to 56 stores and has over 175 more in some stage of development. In 2024, the Franchise Business Review (FBR) named Ellianos a Top Franchise and also named Ellianos a 2023 Top Food Franchise. In its 2024 Franchise 500® list, Entrepreneur magazine recognized Ellianos among the nation's top franchises. To learn more about Ellianos Coffee franchising opportunities, please visit www.ellianos.com/franchising/.

