Ellianos Coffee Unveils Pumpkin Lineup for 2024

LAKE CITY, Fla., Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellianos Coffee , a southeast-based drive-thru specialty coffee brand, is thrilled to announce the return of its highly anticipated pumpkin-flavored menu. This year, the coffee chain is taking the fall season to new heights with five pumpkin-inspired treats, including two exciting new additions.

From now until the end of October, coffee enthusiasts and pumpkin fans alike can indulge in these limited-time offerings at all Ellianos Coffee locations:

Pumpkin White Mocha: Available hot, iced, or frozen, this blend of white chocolate and pumpkin flavors balances sweetness and warmth.

Pumpkin Spice Latte: The quintessential fall beverage, available hot, iced, or frozen, combines Ellianos' premium espresso with the flavors of pumpkin and aromatic spices.

Cold Brew w/Pumpkin Cold Foam (NEW): A refreshing twist on fall flavors featuring Ellianos' smooth cold brew topped with a layer of pumpkin-infused cold foam.

Pumpkin Cream Cheese Muffin: A pumpkin-flavored muffin filled with a cream cheese center, perfect for pairing with any of our pumpkin beverages.

Pumpkin Cake Pop (NEW): This delightful bite-sized treat features pumpkin cake in a sweet coating with sprinkles. It is ideal for on-the-go snacking or as a bit of indulgence with your favorite Ellianos coffee.

An Ellianos Coffee spokesperson expressed enthusiasm for this year's pumpkin lineup: "We're thrilled to bring back our customers' fall favorites while introducing two new pumpkin-inspired creations. The addition of our Cold Brew w/Pumpkin Cold Foam and Pumpkin Cake Pop demonstrates our commitment to innovation and meeting the tastes of our valued customers."

The Ellianos menu boasts Signature Creations such as the Caffe Dolce Latte, iced Tuscany Toffee Latte, or a Cookies and Cream Freezer. For non-coffee drinkers, Ellianos offers fruit smoothies, Red Bull Rushes, teas, shakes, and more. The coffee franchise also provides an array of food items such as breakfast sandwiches, fresh New York-style bagels, hearty breakfast bowls with creamy homemade grits, and more.

Over the past year, Ellianos has seen significant growth, expanding its footprint in Florida and Georgia and offering territories in other states. The brand continues to seek franchisees for territories in Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, and North Carolina.

About Ellianos Coffee

Ellianos Coffee was founded in 2002 by entrepreneurs Scott and Pam Stewart with the mission to serve Italian Quality at America's Pace®. In its over 20-year history, Ellianos has grown to 54 stores and has over 170 more in some stage of development. In 2024, the Franchise Business Review (FBR) named Ellianos a Top Franchise and also named Ellianos a 2023 Top Food Franchise. In its 2024 Franchise 500® list, Entrepreneur magazine recognized Ellianos among the nation's top franchises. To learn more about Ellianos Coffee franchising opportunities, please visit www.ellianos.com/franchising/.

