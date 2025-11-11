ELLIE ANEST, CEO OF ELEVEN ELEVEN WINES, WINS BRONZE STEVIE® AWARD IN 2025 STEVIE AWARDS FOR WOMEN IN BUSINESS

Women Around the World Recognized at Event in New York

NAPA, Calif., Nov. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellie Anest, Co-Founder and CEO of Eleven Eleven Wines , has been named the winner of a Bronze Stevie® Award in the "Best Female Entrepreneur" category in the 22nd annual Stevie Awards for Women in Business.

The Stevie Awards for Women in Business honor the achievements of women executives, entrepreneurs, employees, and the companies they run – worldwide. The Stevie Award has been hailed as the world's premier business award.

Nicknamed the Stevies for the Greek word for "crowned," the awards were presented to winners last night during a gala event attended by nominees and their guests at the Marriott Marquis Hotel in New York City. The event was broadcast via Vimeo.

More than 1,500 entries from organizations and individuals in 48 nations and territories were submitted this year for consideration in more than 100 categories, including Executive of the Year, Entrepreneur of the Year, Company of the Year, Startup of the Year, Women Helping Women, and Women Run Workplace of the Year.

This recognition reflects Ellie Anest's vision and leadership in shaping Eleven Eleven Wines into one of Napa Valley's most welcoming wineries - a brand rooted in integrity and human connection. Since co-founding the estate with Carol Vassiliadis in 2012, she has expanded its footprint to three properties while championing community-centered hospitality inspired by Paréa, the joy of connection. Anest has strengthened Eleven Eleven's core values and signature philosophy of Paréa by prioritizing guest experiences and fostering a culture of empowerment, especially for women in wine. Her leadership and purpose-driven approach have guided the winery's thoughtful growth while preserving authenticity and a sense of belonging in every aspect of the company. As a female leader in the wine industry, Anest has become a role model for the next generation of entrepreneurs, blending business acumen with authenticity and heart.

"I am deeply honored to be recognized among such inspiring women leaders," said Ellie Anest, Founding Partner & CEO at Eleven Eleven Wines. "Receiving this honor on the eve of 11/11 makes it even more meaningful for our team, as the date carries deep significance within our company's story. This achievement reflects the passion and dedication of the entire Eleven Eleven team and our shared belief in creating meaningful experiences through wine, community, and connection."

Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners were determined by the average scores of more than 190 business professionals around the world, working on seven juries.

Maggie Miller, president of the Stevie Awards, said, "In its 22nd year, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business received its most varied and diverse body of nominations ever, and that's reflected in the caliber of this year's winning nominations. We are gratified by how meaningful it is to women to win a Stevie Award, and how impactful it can be on the futures of their careers and their organizations. We congratulate all of this year's Grand, Gold, Silver, and Bronze Stevie Award winners for their achievements."

Details about the Stevie Awards for Women in Business and the list of winners in all categories are available at https://Women.StevieAwards.com .

Entries for the 2026 Stevie Awards for Women in Business will open in May.

Media Contact:

Margherita Andrenacci

Colangelo & Partners

(707) 812-4408

[email protected]

About Eleven Eleven:

Founded in 2012 by Ellie Anest and Carol Vassiliadis, Eleven Eleven Winery focuses on single-varietal estate wines grown in Napa Valley's Oak Knoll District AVA, complemented by select vineyard designates from Sonoma County. The wines are crafted by Kirk Venge, one of Napa's most acclaimed and sought-after winemakers.

Led by Founder Ellie Anest, Eleven Eleven Winery stands as a unique urban oasis just outside of downtown Napa. It offers a complete winery experience—including estate vineyards, a production facility, and a tasting room—that provides first-class hospitality with a luxurious yet approachable take on the traditional wine country visit. Beginning with the purchase of the 3.5-acre Laki's Vineyard in the heart of the Oak Knoll District AVA, Eleven Eleven Winery expanded with the acquisitions of Destin Vineyard and 11:11 Vineyard, which surrounds the winery property. Currently, Eleven Eleven Winery owns 35 acres of land, including 25 acres of sustainably farmed estate vineyards.

About the Stevie® Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in nine programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, the Middle East & North Africa Stevie Awards, the American Business Awards®, the International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, the Stevie Awards for Technology Excellence, and the Stevie Awards for Women in Business. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 12,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 70 nations and territories. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com

SOURCE Eleven Eleven Winery