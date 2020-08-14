Ellie Family Services Launches "Sky Sessions", a New Telehealth Platform for Online Mental Health Care

TWIN CITIES, Minn., Aug. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellie Family Services is announcing the launch of its new telehealth platform, "Sky Sessions". This fresh alternative to other HIPAA-compliant software options is designed to support positive, easy-to-navigate experiences, and to ensure a reliable and secure process for all. Sky Sessions debuts during a period of peak need for simple and safe telehealth technology, and at a time when healthcare agencies recognize the need for high-quality delivery systems.

Over the past year, Ellie Family Services has teamed with former Microsoft developers to create Sky Sessions. As much of the nation announced stay-at-home orders, the use of telehealth services skyrocketed, as did frustrations with the quality of many telehealth products available to clinicians. The Covid-19 pandemic has exposed a dramatic need for high-quality and secure telehealth conferencing. Platforms such as Sky Sessions are disrupting how mental health services can be provided, opening access to those need of services, and helping to fill the mental health care gap so many of our communities face.

An adaptation of the Microsoft Teams platform, Sky Sessions offers clear video, crisp audio, and top-notch security and HIPAA compliance. "Sky Sessions" are fully incorporated into the Ellie Family Services website, creating an integrated interface for all users.

Kyle Keller, co-founder of Ellie Family Services, on the untapped potential of video-based therapy technologies:

"Ellie Family Services is working to change the way we do therapy and mental health by deepening our understanding of this new telehealth medium. Our goal is not to replicate in-person conversations via video, but to use this new medium to all its advantages. With it, we now have greater possibilities involving music, images, text, and other digital content. All this helps provide optimal mental health support to our clients."

Sky Sessions opens a new capacity for an individual and their therapist to connect interactively in ways beyond mere synchronous human conversation. With a licensed therapist's real-time guidance, anyone can learn personalized strategies for critically navigating internet-based resources. Through this interactive process, therapists can demonstrate how to seek effective self-improvement resources.

Ellie Family Services' Sky Sessions debuts September 1, 2020 and is available to all residents of Minnesota. Ellie Family Services is currently taking new referrals for online therapy and medication management.

About Ellie Family Services

Ellie Family Services is a millennial-owned mental health agency quickly expanding across Minnesota. Ellie uses creative problem-solving to change the field of mental health. Ellie Family Services' goal is to "fill the gaps" in mental health care by using innovative thinking to reduce obstacles in accessing mental health services.

For more information about Sky Sessions, and Ellie Family Services, including details about their services and rapid growth in Minnesota, please visit the company website: www.elliefamilyservices.com, or call Ellie Family Services at 651-313-8080.

Contact:

Kyle Keller

651-307-5148

[email protected]

SOURCE Ellie Family Services

Related Links

http://www.elliefamilyservices.com

