Ellie Hirschhorn Joins Travelzoo as General Manager, U.S.

Ellie is an experienced leader. She possesses a combination of technical, business and creative skills and has a track record of transforming, growing and scaling consumer brands and businesses. She previously served as chief digital officer at Simon & Schuster, as general manager of MTV.com and as executive vice president of digital media at CBS Sports. Ellie holds a B.A. from Yale University and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

Travelzoo® provides our 28 million members insider deals and one-of-a-kind experiences personally reviewed by one of our deal experts around the globe. With more than 25 offices worldwide, we have our finger on the pulse of outstanding travel, entertainment, and lifestyle experiences. For over 15 years we have worked in partnership with more than 2,000 top travel suppliers—our long-standing relationships give Travelzoo members access to the very best deals.

