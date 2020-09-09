Ellie Mae Announces Ellie Mae Experience 2021

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellie Mae®, the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry and now a part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), today announced Ellie Mae Experience 2021, the leading technology conference for the residential mortgage industry, will be an online event held March 8-26, 2021.

The three-week online event will bring together thousands of industry leaders to discuss the latest strategies, share best practices and experience first-hand the next generation of digital mortgage solutions that will shape the industry. The event will include keynotes from Ellie Mae executives and celebrities, user-specific conference tracks, interactive breakout sessions, a comprehensive developer summit, an EMerge Women's Leadership event, partner innovation demonstrations and Ellie Cares volunteer opportunities. The event will also honor the Ellie Mae Innovation Award winners who are maximizing Ellie Mae solutions to save money, increase efficiencies and close more loans faster.

"As the market leader in delivering innovation to help the industry realize a true digital mortgage, we are excited to deliver the premier digital event for the industry as well," said Jonathan Corr, President and CEO of Ellie Mae. "While the world continues to contend with the impacts of COVID-19, our industry quickly pivoted to adopt virtual capabilities to offer end-to-end digital mortgages, methods for engaging homebuyers while maintaining social distancing and support remote workforces. Together, we need to continue to evolve, continue to embrace and leverage technology in order to provide our lenders with a competitive advantage, while keeping our lenders and their borrowers safe. At Experience 2021 we will introduce the next steps in this journey, with industry leaders sharing what the road ahead will mean for the mortgage market. We look forward to bringing our connected community together once again."

"Experience 2020 was an incredible success, with over 6,000 registrations, 9,000 session views and 150 partners being able to network and share how they are contributing to the digital mortgage," said Jonas Moe, SVP, Marketing, Ellie Mae. "Next year, at Experience 2021, we will take the event to the next level, with exciting and innovative new ways for lenders, investors and partners to engage and keep the movement of the digital mortgage progressing. There are some terrific surprises in store for our attendees."

Registration for Ellie Mae Experience 2021 will open in October 2020. To receive updates, including information on sponsoring and exhibiting, visit: https://experience.elliemae.com/keep-me-informed

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae is the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry. Ellie Mae's technology solutions enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Visit ‪EllieMae.com or call ‪(877) 355-4362 to learn more.

© 2020 Ellie Mae, Inc. Ellie Mae®, Encompass®, AllRegs®, the Ellie Mae logo and other trademarks or service marks of Ellie Mae, Inc. appearing herein are the property of Ellie Mae, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other company and product names may be trademarks or copyrights of their respective owners.

SOURCE Ellie Mae

Related Links

http://www.elliemae.com

