Ellie Mae Announces Experience Keynote 2020 Speakers

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellie Mae®, the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry, today announced the speaker lineup and topics for its annual Experience conference. Experience 2020 will be held March 23-25 at the Marriott Marquis San Diego Marina in San Diego, California. This year's conference encourages attendees to join the digital mortgage journey while participating in general sessions, training, breakout sessions and networking.

With an expected audience of more than 2,500 mortgage industry professionals, this exclusive event gives attendees insight into current and future trends from thought leaders, skills to maximize investments in Ellie Mae's Encompass™ Digital Lending Platform and the latest information about consumer engagement, lending automation, compliance, trends and development to help grow their businesses. The event will include six conference tracks, more than 32 interactive breakout sessions and 12 hands-on training sessions hosted by Ellie Mae experts and industry leaders. These sessions and tracks will arm mortgage professionals with insights and resources to help them succeed in 2020 and beyond.

Highlighted Experience 2020 speakers include:

Day One – Tuesday, March 24, 2020

Jonathan Corr , president and CEO, Ellie Mae



Joe Tyrrell , COO, Ellie Mae



Jake Wood , co-founder and CEO, Team Rubicon, a nonprofit organization that recruits, trains and deploys military veterans to disaster zones around the world

Day Two – Wednesday, March 25, 2020

Bob Broeksmit , president and CEO, Mortgage Bankers Association



Eric Connors , SVP, product strategy and management, Ellie Mae



Leslie Odom Jr. , Tony and Grammy award-winning performer and author

Other notable speakers include:

Sarah Thomas , National Football League (NFL) official



Mark Fleming , chief economist, First American Financial Corporation



Michael Fratantoni , chief economist and SVP of research and industry technology, Mortgage Bankers Association

To learn more about Experience 2020, read more about the speakers and take advantage of early bird pricing (which expires January 24), visit: https://experience.elliemae.com/.

