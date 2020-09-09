Ellie Mae Now Accepting Nominations For Ellie Mae Innovation Awards

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellie Mae® , the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry, and now a part of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE: ICE), today announced that nominations are now being accepted for the 2021 Ellie Mae Innovation Award. These awards are given each year to mortgage lenders and partners that have distinguished themselves in their innovative use of Ellie Mae solutions.

The Ellie Mae Innovation Award recognizes those who are using Ellie Mae's Encompass® Digital Lending Platform and solutions in ways that set themselves above their peers to originate more loans, lower origination costs and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Winning lenders will be showcased during Ellie Mae Experience held online from March 8-26, 2021.

This year, the refinance boom combined with the challenges of working within the constraints of a pandemic, has created opportunities to fully utilize automation, consumer engagement tactics and data to excel. Ellie Mae is looking to hear how the best and brightest companies in the mortgage industry prioritized the homebuyers' experience, improved workflows, used data and analytics to make smarter business decisions and tapped into machine learning to become more efficient.

Ellie Mae customers and partners can nominate their companies for the Ellie Mae Innovation Awards or view prior winners at https://www.elliemae.com/customers/innovation-award. Nominations are being accepted through October 31, 2020.

"We look forward to honoring our 2021 Ellie Mae Innovation Award winners at Experience in March," said Jonathan Corr, President and CEO of Ellie Mae. "This year our customers have pivoted to support their remote workforces, managed record-breaking volume and met the needs of homebuyers looking to conduct the mortgage process for both purchases and refinances virtually. Our data shows that by utilizing mortgage technology, data and analytics, AI and machine learning, and partner-led innovation, Ellie Mae lenders are experiencing higher pull through rates, shorter close times and greater ROI. We want to hear those success stories and celebrate their great achievements."

Winners will join an esteemed group of previously honored lenders including 2020 winners: Home Point Financial, Paramount Residential Mortgage Group (PRMG), SecurityPlus Federal Credit Union, Wyndham Capital Mortgage and Arch Mortgage Insurance.

Registration for Ellie Mae Experience 2021 will open in October 2020. To receive updates, including information on sponsoring and exhibiting, visit: https://experience.elliemae.com/keep-me-informed

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae is the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry. Ellie Mae's technology solutions enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Visit ‪EllieMae.com or call ‪(877) 355-4362 to learn more.

