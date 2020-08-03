Ellie Mae's Erica Bigley and Terri Davis Named to HousingWire's 2020 Women of Influence List

PLEASANTON, Calif., Aug. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellie Mae®, the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry, announced today that Erica Bigley, vice president of corporate communications and branding, and Terri Davis, vice president and head of client management, have been named to HousingWire's 2020 Women of Influence List. Now in its tenth year, the list honors 100 women shaping and propelling the mortgage, real estate and fintech industries forward.

Bigley was recognized for her success in driving the brand and communications strategy for the company which has enabled Ellie Mae not just to maintain, but also build upon, its market leadership. Since developing the company's corporate communications function in 2015, she has lead multiple initiatives to amplify Ellie Mae's corporate voice both internally and externally, including the development of its corporate narrative and branding, overseeing creative services, managing communications with thousands of Ellie Mae lenders and partners, and bringing to life the Ellie Mae Classic golf tournament, which drove brand recognition and contributed more than $250,000 in total charitable donations. Her passion for storytelling, solution-oriented nature, and her drive to achieve strategic and financial objectives have solidified her as an influential figure in the mortgage industry and a valued asset at Ellie Mae.

Davis was recognized for her leadership of the Client Management department, where she is responsible for supporting the success of Ellie Mae's 3,000+ customers across all of Ellie Mae's solutions. Since joining Ellie Mae in 2017, she has led the modernization and integration of the AllRegs platform and launched a new solution interface to allow customers greater ease of use and utility to make real time decisions. Davis is a staunch advocate for Ellie Mae's customers, working cross-functionally to make sure their needs are met, and that they are kept abreast of new enhancements and solutions to further accelerate their success. Terri is also a leading figure in Ellie Mae's Women in Leadership program.

"I'm thrilled that both Erica and Terri are being recognized for their contributions to Ellie Mae and the mortgage industry at large," said Jonathan Corr, president and CEO of Ellie Mae. "Their tireless efforts to maintain strong communication and relationships with our customers and employees have made a tremendous impact on our business and we wouldn't be where we are today without their savvy, hard work and dedication."

"The winners of our 2020 Women of Influence award are truly outstanding," HousingWire Editor in Chief Sarah Wheeler said. "Their leadership, initiative and innovation have positioned their companies to thrive even in this very challenging time and have set a new standard for excellence."

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae is the leading cloud-based platform provider for the mortgage finance industry. Ellie Mae's technology solutions enable lenders to originate more loans, reduce origination costs, and shorten the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality and efficiency. Visit EllieMae.com or call 877.355.4362 to learn more.

About HW Media

HW Media is the leading digital community for real estate, financial services and fintech professionals to engage, connect and gain knowledge. Founded in 2016 through the acquisition of HousingWire, HW Media is based in Dallas, TX with team members across the country. HW Media is owned by Riomar Capital.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

© 2020 Ellie Mae, Inc. Ellie Mae®, Encompass®, AllRegs®, Mavent®, Velocify®, the Ellie Mae logo and other trademarks or service marks of Ellie Mae, Inc. appearing herein are the property of Ellie Mae, Inc. or its subsidiaries. All rights reserved. Other company and product names may be trademarks or copyrights of their respective owners.

