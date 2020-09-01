Ellie Mae's Robert Baca Named to HousingWire's 2020 Insiders List

PLEASANTON, Calif., Sept. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Ellie Mae®, the leading cloud-based loan-origination platform provider for the mortgage finance industry, announced today that Robert Baca, Ellie Mae's Senior Vice President of Technical Operations, has been named to HousingWire's 2020 Insiders List. For the fifth year, HousingWire is recognizing the unsung heroes propelling their companies to success.

The 50 Insiders are recognized as the "go-to" team members in their companies and represent a wide range of occupations within the housing industry, from lending and real estate to investments and fintech. The Insiders are the professionals their companies turn to with their most important or challenging projects, and their contributions and hard work lead to superior results.

Baca was recognized for his role in overseeing the strategy and operations of Ellie Mae's vast technical infrastructure. He plays a critical role in ensuring that Ellie Mae's cloud-based network, which is the largest in the industry, keeps pace with the incredible demand generated by Ellie Mae's client base while also executing the highest level of security and data protection.

"Robert is the backbone of Ellie Mae, working tirelessly to ensure our technology network runs smoothly, particularly during this period of historic mortgage activity," said Jonathan Corr, President and CEO of Ellie Mae. "His contributions supporting Ellie Mae's continued technological growth are unparalleled and we are thrilled that they are being recognized."

"This year's Insiders represent the unsung heroes of their companies; the team that, behind the scenes, kept everything on track during unprecedented times," HousingWire Magazine Editor Kelsey Ramírez said. "This year, the need for the services of these 50 winners shown greater than ever, and they rose to the challenge."

About Ellie Mae

Ellie Mae is the leading cloud-based loan origination platform provider for the mortgage industry. Ellie Mae's technology solutions enable lenders to originate more loans, lower origination costs, and reduce the time to close, all while ensuring the highest levels of compliance, quality, and efficiency. Visit ‪EllieMae.com or call ‪(877) 355-4362 to learn more.

About HousingWire

HousingWire is the most influential source of news and information for the U.S. mortgage and housing markets. Built on a foundation of independent and original journalism, HousingWire reaches over 60,000 newsletter subscribers daily and over 1.0 million unique visitors each month. Our audience of mortgage, real estate and fintech professionals rely on us to Move Markets Forward. Visit www.housingwire.com or www.solutions.housingwire.com to learn more.

