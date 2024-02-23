Elling Eide Center CEO Harold Mitchell Announces Retirement

SARASOTA, Fla., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Harold Mitchell has announced his retirement, effective in June, as President and CEO of the Elling Eide Center. A cousin of the late sinologist Elling O. Eide (1935-2012), Mr. Mitchell was entrusted with incorporating his estate as a 501c-3 private foundation, and with overseeing the completion of the building that was designed by Sarasota architect Guy Peterson to house an extensive library in Chinese studies and Asian art collection. Mr. Mitchell hired the staff who worked to catalogue the library of over sixty thousand volumes and who initiated programs that would serve the public as well as specialists. He also developed partnerships with local cultural institutions and conservationist organizations. Following its opening in 2016, the Eide Center has sponsored academic conferences, public lectures, and guided tours of the native and exotic plants of its natural preserve overlooking Little Sarasota Bay. Many visitors know Mr. Mitchell from the talks he personally gave about Elling Eide, the history of the property, and the Eide and Mitchell families' settlement in Florida. While looking forward to enjoying more time with his grandchildren, Mr. Mitchell will remain a member of the Board and is committed to assist the transition to a new CEO. The Board of Directors expresses its appreciation for his many years of service.

Applications to the position of President and CEO of the Elling Eide Center are accepted online by The Maneva Group, at https://www.manevagroup.com/ellingeidecenter. Questions may be addressed to Romni Edwards, [email protected].

