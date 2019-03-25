Elliot Udell Offers a Fictionalized Memoir About Jewish Life in the Pre-Woodstock Catskills Resort Empire

HICKSVILLE, N.Y., March 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- "Monticello: A Borscht Belt Catskills Tale" is about a young teenage girl who disappears when a hotel magic trick performed by a student magician goes wrong. The story is fascinating and readers will not be able to put the book down once they start reading it.

Beneath the surface of the story line are questions as to what happened to destroy the resort empire that had 600 hotels and 10,000 bungalows and almost every famous performer either started his or career at these hotels or simply just performed there.

Monticello: A Borscht Belt Catskills Tale By Elliot Udell

Other underlying themes are the role of holocaust survivors who summered in this region and the presence of bigotry among different segments of the Jewish community and how society dealt with it.

The book leads us into the socio economic and political upheavals in the 1960s which gave birth to the most famous protest/rock concert known as the Woodstock Festival.

The book is only available on Amazon. Com at the following link: https://amzn.to/2ulnftY

About the Author:

Elliot Udell is both an author and actor in New York. He has performed at the famous Magnet and UCB theatres. He grew up in his grandparents' small resort in Monticello. When not performing and writing, Elliot Udell lectures and practices Podiatry. Elliot Udell is available for newspaper, radio and television interviews.

